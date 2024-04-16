Notaries public have unique history in BC and from even before it became a province

Photo: Alpha Stock Images

Last month, Rothwell Notary’s article covered the beginning of notaries public from the dawn of human civilization until the 20th century.

Now it will cover the unique nature of the profession in B.C.

The province boasts a rich tapestry of history, culture and legal traditions. Among its historical pillars are notaries, whose role in shaping legal documentation and governance has been paramount since the early days of the region’s colonization. The origins of notarial practice in B.C. can be traced back to the mid-19th century, during the height of the Gold Rush. As settlers flocked to the region in search of fortune and opportunity, the need for legal services became increasingly apparent. Notaries emerged as key figures in facilitating transactions, authenticating documents and upholding legal standards in a rapidly evolving society.

One of the earliest mentions of notarial practice in B.C. dates back to the incorporation of the Colony of Vancouver Island in 1849. With the establishment of formal legal frameworks, notaries played a pivotal role in ensuring the legitimacy and validity of contracts, deeds and other legal instruments essential for the burgeoning economy. The subsequent merger of Vancouver Island and British Columbia in 1866 further solidified the role of notaries in the colonies’ legal landscape. As the population grew and commercial activities expanded, notaries became indispensable in facilitating transactions, mediating disputes and maintaining public trust in legal affairs.

Throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries, notaries continued to adapt to the changing needs of B.C.’s society. With the advent of new industries such as forestry, mining and shipping, the demand for reliable legal services surged, further underscoring the importance of notarial practice in the province. During this period, lawyers and notaries existed in relative harmony through collaboration and mutual respect. However, this changed during the 1920s, when lawyers worked to limit notaries. Ultimately, notaries united and as a result the Society of Notaries Public of British Columbia was incorporated in 1926. The expressed intent of the society was to protect to the interests of the general public first and foremost, as opposed to the self-interest of notaries.

In the subsequent years notaries provided many of the services you see them providing today, but there were still grey areas that existed, meaning reform was needed. In 1996 the Notaries Act was passed, which, amongst other items, statutorily defined the rights and powers of notaries in the province. You will find in Section 18 of the Notaries Act the services a notary in B.C. can provide. Most notably, notaries can act for clients on real estate and mortgage transactions, draft wills, powers of attorney, representation agreements, advance directives and a wide assortment of notarizations. What sets B.C. apart from other North American provinces and states is primarily the ability to act for clients on real estate and mortgage transactions, and the ability to draft wills and other personal planning documents.

And now for exciting news for notaries that came out just this week. B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma introduced legislation that, once passed, will repeal the Notaries and Legal Profession Acts and amalgamate the Notaries Society and Law Society into a new regulatory body. All of the aforementioned services notaries can provide will be protected and—here’s the exciting news—when the legislation is passed notaries in the province will have an expanded scope of work. Most notably, notaries will be able to represent clients seeking to obtain a grant of probate in the province, something that only lawyers have been able to do to this point.

Looking ahead, the legacy of notaries in B.C. remains intertwined with the province’s legal heritage and cultural identity. As guardians of legality and authenticity, notaries continue to uphold the principles of justice, fairness and accountability in an ever-changing society.

The history of B.C. notaries reflects the evolution of legal practice and governance in the province. From humble beginnings in the Gold Rush era to their integral role in contemporary legal affairs, notaries have left an indelible mark on B.C.’s history and continue to shape its future with diligence and professionalism.

