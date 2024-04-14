Quail Landing offering 3.49% mortgages for its golf course townhomes

Photo: Contributed

If you are waiting for interest rates to go down before you purchase your home at award-winning Quail Landing, there is no need to wait any longer.

To celebrate the winter renovation and rebranding of the restaurant at nearby Okanagan Golf Club, the developer and RBC have teamed up to offer an astounding interest rate of 3.49% to those who buy at Quail Landing.

“We recognize that interest rates are on everyone’s mind when it comes to buying a home,” CRC Developments vice-president of development Doug Allan says. “Lower rates are on the horizon, but the timing is uncertain. To celebrate the opening of the golf course with an elevated new clubhouse and Table Nineteen restaurant, for a limited time we’re bridging the gap to lower rates by buying down the interest rate on the first three years of our buyers’ mortgages to 3.49%.”

In addition, with the increase in the property transfer tax exemption on new homes under $1.1 million, buyers could see additional savings of up to $20,000 on most remaining homes.

Only nine homes remain at Quail Landing. These townhomes are move-in ready, offer more than 1,950 square feet, three bedrooms plus flex space, double side by side garages, primary bedroom on the main floor, and golf course and lake views. They feature open concept and spacious interiors that allow conversation and natural light to spill from room to room. Gorgeously designed kitchens become a focal point for guests and family to gather, while a living space seamlessly flows into a golf view-facing terrace in the Lakeview Collection, epitomizing indoor-outdoor living. Upstairs, the flex space, two large bedrooms and bathroom offer endless potential for customization and accommodating visiting guests.

The townhomes are so remarkable, in fact, they are already being recognized for their beauty. Quail Landing captured the Excellence in Semi-Detached or Townhome Development Award at the recent Okanagan Housing Awards, sponsored by the Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association.

Quail Landing is located along the 18th fairway of the Quail course at Okanagan Golf Club, whose clubhouse is in the finishing stages of renovations, including the re-opening of its restaurant under the Table Nineteen brand that already exists at Nicklaus North Golf Course in Whistler and Olympic View Golf Club in Victoria.

The new Table Nineteen restaurant will feature an expanded bar and lounge area, an inviting dining room showcasing a large fireplace, and a new retractable wall to tastefully separate or blend the dining room/lounge with the banquet room for a premium wedding and event experience. Washrooms, locker rooms and the golf shop have also been remodelled, and elements for all areas include new flooring and ceilings, tables, chairs, audio, counter tops, lighting, decor and functionality improvements.

In other words, a premier culinary experience in a stunning setting will be right on your doorstep when you live in Quail Landing, which already has a sense of community thanks to a resident-exclusive fire pit and pergola located in the heart of the development.

If you are interested in Quail Landing and its 3.49% interest rate, more information can be found on its website here. You can also visit the show home, which is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. It is located at 8-1979 Country Club Dr.

