Never too early to start planning; local movers share tips to save on moving costs

The snow is melting, new beginnings are in the air, and a local moving and storage service company is helping answer the number one question it receives from clients: How can I minimize the cost of my move?

Kelowna movers Bighorn Moving And Storage are gearing up for a busy moving season, and owner Nathan Miller is drawing on his 25-plus years of experience to share insights that have the potential to reduce moving costs, stress and uncertainty on moving day.

“We can educate our customers on many aspects of the moving business, but the question we are asked the most is ‘How can I minimize the cost of my move? How can we be budget-friendly?’ The number one answer is to give yourself enough time,” Miller says. “If you give yourself time, you also give yourself the possibility of being very cost-effective.”

Especially with the current market raising a lot of questions for people around inflation, taxes and the cost of living, people are checking their budgets and wondering where it makes the most sense to live, Miller has observed.

“Once that has been figured out, it’s time to start planning,” he says.

Thinking ahead is the number one way to maximize savings and minimize stress, Miller explains.

“It’s never too early to start planning your move, especially with the kind of economy we are living in,” he says. “Even if you won’t be moving for a couple of months and think that you don’t need to plan yet, it’s actually the complete opposite.”

Start planning, start saving

The first step is to reach out to a mover. This is also crucial to avoid getting caught in a bind during the peak summer season and having to go with a more expensive or last-minute option.

The moving company will complete a survey to determine everything that needs to be relocated.

By completing this survey at no cost, the client can get an idea of the required budget.

“The original survey will give you a ceiling to your moving quote,” Miller said. “You know what the worst-case budget might be, and you have ample opportunity to work down from that.”

Next, it’s time to trim the fat.

“You want to be going through everything that’s in your house and purging items,” he says.

The warmer weather is the perfect time to do this as the temperatures are right for a yard sale or bringing items for donation. Keep your family involved in the process and determine what’s staying, going or going into a moving storage service.

“The cost of storing items is far cheaper than the cost of moving items, so that is another element to be considered as well,” Miller says.

Clearing out items also makes packing a lot easier, potentially removing the need for packing services.

Once items have been minimized and organized, it’s time to finalize. This is done through a second survey, also free of charge, that is used to build the moving quote, but now it is being approached from a much more specific lens, allowing the customer to save money from the starting point.

Once that quote is finalized, it’s also simple to change something like the location of a move from local to long distance, Miller explains.

“It’s very easy for us and for the customer,” he says. “We don’t have to re-survey anything; we just take the information we already have, change the locations and update the quote.”

Finding the right mover

Selecting a mover can be difficult, and Miller has noticed an increase in negative experiences from online forums.

“It can be quite misleading,” he says. “We’re hearing feedback from our customers where they’re getting recommendations on online forums and having really negative experiences.”

Miller recommends verifying information by looking for shared positive experiences from genuine people or companies that take the time to reach out and answer your questions personally.

Community moves

Local moving companies that are not franchises are an excellent place to start looking for a reliable mover.

These companies are more likely to have employees or owners that are from the area, like Miller, who was born and raised in Kelowna and is invested in the health of their local community.

Bighorn Moving And Storage will be donating its time and services for the 17th annual YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids in June by transporting stationary bikes for the event.

Cycle for Strong Kids is the YMCA of Southern Interior BC’s largest fundraiser and helps to provide equal access to services for youths from all socio-economic backgrounds.

Like a sheep scaling a cliff, Bighorn Moving and Storage makes moving easy thanks to the agility, strength and care brought to every job. Up and down stairs, backward down a ramp, sideways through a narrow hallway—if it can be done, the Bighorn team will do it with care and precision.

Built on reliability, responsiveness, and relationships, Bighorn stands on its reputation for extraordinary customer service across the Okanagan.

