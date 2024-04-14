Predator Ridge Resort kicks off the 2024 season

Photo: Geoff Gulevich

The 2024 season has started at Predator Ridge Resort.

With a blend of luxury, adventure, and community, Predator Ridge invites guests and residents alike to immerse themselves in everything they have to offer this season.

Both award-winning golf courses opened their fairways on April 10, offering two unparalleled and unique golfing experiences. Both courses are rated in the top 25 public golf courses in Canada by ScoreGolf.

The golf experience at Predator Ridge starts at the practice facility, which is now powered by TopTracer, the most advanced practice and ball tracking technology to track ball speed, accuracy and distance of every shot in every bay.

To further enhance and hone your skills, the Predator Ridge Academy offers an array of golf camps, clinics, and private lessons – including spring and season-long development programs. Don't miss out on elevating your game this upcoming season. Camps and clinics cater to all ages and skill levels, including the acclaimed Swing Like a Girl and Swing Like a Kid programs.

This spring, Predator Ridge plans to reopen The Range, its award-winning restaurant, bar and patio rated as the best patio in the North Okanagan on TripAdvisor.

After a significant refresh, The Range is nearly ready to welcome you back with increased capacity and a rejuvenated space. Its award-winning patio is about to get even better.

Predator Ridge’s extensive hiking and biking trail system is now open. Located in the “Trails Capital of B.C.,” explore access to 35 kilometres of multi-use trails and more than 40 kilometres of trails through the trail network's direct connection to Ellison Provincial Park.

The trail system spans more than 1,360 acres and is the No. 1 amenity used by Predator Ridge residents. Whether you're a hiking enthusiast or a mountain biker, the trails at Predator Ridge offer an escape into nature like no other, and invite you to explore another side of Predator Ridge’s breathtaking beauty and incredible Okanagan landscape. Click here to learn more and view the trail maps.

Opening May 3, the Bike Shop is your go-to destination for all biking needs. Offering rentals of e-mountain and cruiser e-bikes, and a dedicated shuttle to the popular Okanagan Rail Trail, the dedicated Predator Ridge Recreation team will ensure your biking adventures are unforgettable.

The tennis and pickleball courts are a four-season amenity, welcoming members and guests of all skill levels. The Commons Racquet Club offers all the services of a high-caliber year-round racquet club, including dedicated personnel, high-quality instruction, facility maintenance, programmed league play, a standalone clubhouse and more.

Predator Ridge Resort is more than just a destination—it’s a community. As a four-season resort, it offers the unique opportunity to live the resort lifestyle year-round, with homes available for those who wish to make their resort experience a permanent one.

Join Predator Ridge this season. You’re invited to explore the array of activities and discover why Predator Ridge is not just a resort but a community where adventure meets luxury. Visit its activities page at: predatorridge.com/activities to plan your visit.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.