KGH Foundation aims to raise $3.5 million to support cancer care at KGH

Photo: Contributed For the first time ever, the KGH Foundation has launched a public campaign to advance Cancer Care at Kelowna General Hospital.

For the people who call the southern Interior of B.C. home, a cancer journey most often begins at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) – the referral hospital for cancer patients in the Okanagan and surrounding areas.

In fact, last year more than 7,500 people from the Central Okanagan and surrounding communities in B.C.’s southern Interior underwent surgery or were admitted for cancer-related care at KGH.

From the moment of diagnosis at KGH, a cancer patient embarks on a complex journey that often involves medical imaging, potential biopsies, surgery as a primary intervention, and pathology or laboratory tests to determine the cancer type and characteristics.

This is why, as part of the $40 million goal to advance health care at KGH and in the community across multiple priorities through the Closer To Home Than You Think campaign, the KGH Foundation is publicly fundraising to advance Cancer Care at Kelowna General Hospital.

The picture of good health

Many people consider themselves perfectly healthy until they discover a mysterious lump, begin to experience pain, or experience symptoms that can’t be explained.

Photo: Contributed Anida Johnson had no familial history of the disease, and the last person anyone would have suspected to have lung cancer.

People like Anida Johnson.

Johnson is a non-smoker, avid traveller and hiking enthusiast, and by all accounts, the picture of good health. And with no familial history of the disease, she was the last person anyone would have suspected to have lung cancer.

But when severe back pain brought her to the emergency department at KGH, medical imaging revealed a tumour on her spine. And more.

“The origin of the spinal tumour was actually a tumour in my left lung,” says Johnson.

“The waiting was the hardest part. I had biopsies of the tumour on my spine as well as the one on my lung. But waiting for results is incredibly stressful and mentally draining because you just feel so helpless.”

Hours… instead of days

Dr. Dante D’Urbano is a pathologist in the KGH Pathology Lab and is keenly aware of the importance of faster diagnostic services for patients.

“It’s more than just test results,” D’Urbano explains. “For patients like Anida Johnson, there is so much relief in knowing. Anything we can do to alleviate the mental anguish and suffering of our patients during that extremely difficult time is priceless.”

One piece of equipment that will expedite test results at KGH is a flow cytometry system. It is used to detect and analyze samples taken through a blood draw versus a tissue biopsy.

Photo: Contributed Dr. Dante D'Urbano, pathologist at Kelowna General Hospital.

“Currently, we send these samples to Vancouver for testing, which takes three to four business days,” says D’Urbano. “Having this equipment at KGH will allow us to provide results in just hours and allow for tests to run for extended hours (i.e. over the weekend) rather than being limited to the hours of operation (Monday to Thursday) in Vancouver.

“Having our own system will also reduce the risk of losing samples, which can occur during shipment, and costs are reduced because we won’t need to pay the shipping costs."

“Speeding up the diagnostic process reduces the waiting time for test results and treatment plans, alleviating stress for patients and their families during a critical period,” says Allison Young, KGH Foundation CEO. “And this is just one example of how this campaign aims to drive excellence and make an impact within our community in the face of one of the greatest health challenges of our time.”

This journey needs all of us

It is anticipated two in five Canadians will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

“Taking on cancer is not something that is ever accomplished alone,” says Young. “The campaign gives us the opportunity to take action and shape the future of cancer care at KGH, specifically the diagnosis and primary treatment of cancers—breast, prostate, pancreatic, brain, stomach, colon and many more – that affect so many of us and our loved ones.”

The KGH Foundation is working shoulder to shoulder with the incredible health care providers at KGH to enhance their ability to deliver world-class cancer care where it matters most—right here, close to home.

“Our promise is that every dollar you give will directly fund advancements in cancer care at Kelowna General Hospital,” says Young. “But this journey needs all of us."

To learn more and to give, visit kghfoundation.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.