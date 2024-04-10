SRM Concrete's new plant expands storage capacity and speeds up productivity

Photo: SRM Concrete

SRM Concrete now has plenty more space to put its product.

More product means better service.

Better service means smoother construction.

Smoother construction means more community growth.

And community growth means everybody wins.

SRM Concrete, which serves the South Okanagan, now has two silos in Summerland that are 21 metres in height and can store more than a day’s worth of cement. It has more than tripled the company’s storage space, which means SRM is ready to tackle every job that comes its way in the growing region.

Not only is the new storage facility now fully operational, but it is much more automated than SRM’s original plant, which was constructed in the 1960s. Previously it would take 15 to 20 minutes to load a truck, but that is now down to five minutes.

“This plant is fully automated and computerized, and can hold substantially more product inside the plant,” co-owner Darcy Kuchirka says. “Another reason we did that was to counter some of the material shortages that we’ve experienced in the Pacific Northwest in the last few years, with cement powder being tricky to get, with just how busy construction has been in this area.

“So we’ve invested quite a bit more money on being able to carry more products.”

Kuchirka and fellow company founder Jason Seddon have turned SRM Concrete into an industry leader in just six short years, and the recent plant expansion is a testament to its capability and reputation. SRM is the South Okanagan’s only locally owned ready-mix company, which means its clients are friends and neighbours. Kuchirka and Seddon are always around to help.

“If you have any questions or need help with any part of the project, Jason and I are more than happy to answer those calls and come down and help somebody out,” Kuchirka says.

SRM Concrete does it all when it comes to concrete and related materials, including ready-mix and decorative concrete, sealers, gravel, wood and concrete forms, and concrete blocks. Its concrete can be used for any project, including footings, walls, slabs, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pool bases and fence posts.

“We’re here to support our local trades partners and the builders in the area so that we can be a part of their success as well and watch the community grow,” Kuchirka says. “We like watching the communities grow. We like being a part of growth in the communities, sustainable growth.

“We’re local people supporting locals. That's really what we’re about.”

