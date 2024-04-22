Source Office Furniture makes 40 years in business

Photo: Contributed The team at the Source Office Furniture showroom in Kelowna.

For 40 years, Source Office Furniture has helped its clients, big and small, furnish their businesses with high-quality office furniture at a great value and an accessible price.

According to Jordan Smith, manager of the Kelowna Source Office Furniture store, the role the company has played in helping its clients over the years is something Source is very proud of.

“We’ve seen our customers grow from small businesses just starting to successful organizations, and we’ve been with them to upgrade and improve their offices every step of the way,” says Smith.

“One of the reasons we’ve been so successful is our expert sales staff. With an average of 12 years of experience in the industry, they’re able to make the process hassle-free from start to finish. From consulting with our customers to drawing up options for layouts, making product recommendations and making sure the delivery and installation go without a hitch, the Source team takes the stress out of furnishing an office.”

Source works with small businesses starting out, as well as some of the largest names in the industry, giving all its customers the same great service to help make their purchasing smooth and easy.

“We understood from the start how important it is to focus on the customer experience and provide end-to-end, highly personalized service.”

The company was established in 1984 with just one location in Vancouver and two employees. Since then it has grown to 12 locations across Canada and 200 employees, including a showroom in Kelowna, at 2649 Enterprise Way, where its head office was located for many years.

“We definitely consider ourselves a local business that has been successful across Canada,” says Smith.

A true Canadian business success story, with a track record that mirrors that success, Source Office Furniture excels through its excellent customer service, affordable prices and the quality of the products it sells. That has helped build long-lasting relationships with its clients, some of whom were there at the beginning and continue to look to Source for their office furnishing needs.

“Whether their office is big or small, we want to help our customers create a space where they are inspired to do their best work,” says Smith.

Providing aforementioned end-to-end personalized service, as well as working with suppliers of the top names in office furniture, Source has been able to weather the ebbs and flows of the Canadian market over the last 40 years.

So, if you are in the market for office furniture go directly to the source— Source Office Furniture.

For more information, visit its website at source.ca. where you can find a list of its showrooms across the country, information about its products and services, including its free consultation services, office planning advice and the brands it carries.

With distribution centres across the country, Source maintains one of the largest inventories of office furniture of any retailer in Canada. That ensures timely delivery, even on short notice, so you can get back to the work that you do.

Photo: Contributed Source takes pride in its quick and hassle-free delivery.

