The District at Predator Ridge features luxurious, purpose-built, long-term rentals

There’s a new type of housing available at Predator Ridge, ready for move-in today.

For the first time, the popular four-season resort community is offering purpose-built, long-term rentals with terms as short as three months or available on an annual basis.

The District at Predator Ridge features new, three-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury townhome units at more than 1,781 square feet, with two patios and a garage.

The modern farmhouse style homes provide high end pet friendly living, with furnished and unfurnished options.

Predator Ridge offers reduced green fees on its two signature 18-hole golf courses for long-term renters, along with more than 35 kilometres of hiking and biking trails.

Residents also receive access to the Tenant Advantage program, offering similar benefits as homeowners, including access to the fitness centre, boutique racquet club, as well as discounts to the restaurants and retail operations at the resort.

The fun doesn’t stop once residents leave the resort either, with SilverStar Mountain Resort, Kelowna International Airport and the many city amenities offered in Vernon just a short drive away.

“For anyone considering buying at Predator Ridge, it’s a great opportunity to give the resort lifestyle a test drive to see if it’s the right fit,” Predator Ridge marketing and communications director Michelle Beaudry says.

Those interested in inquiring about rentals are encouraged to visit the website for full details, including a virtual tour, floor plans or to book a tour of the show home. More information about The District at Predator Ridge can be found on its website here.

Starting at $950,000, The District at Predator Ridge is also offering a limited opportunity for home ownership. Learn more and view listing details at JaneHoffman.com.

