TELUS STORYHIVE kicks off new Scripted Edition with $20K grants

Calling all new and emerging filmmakers in B.C. and Alberta. Are you looking to pursue filmmaking and bring your dream scripted project to life? Well, this could be your chance.

TELUS STORYHIVE is elated to embark on a cinematic journey with its brand new STORYHIVE Scripted Edition, a program tailored exclusively to support fully scripted, locally reflective content.

Unleash your creativity by submitting a scripted short to mid-length fiction film or community TV pilot, from uproarious comedies to intense dramas and everything in between.

Selected filmmakers will receive $20,000 in production funding, training, professional mentorship in partnership with the National Screen Institute and distribution on TELUS Optik TV, Stream+ and STORYHIVE’s YouTube channel.

Bring your creative vision to life

Photo: John Buchanan Giles says TELUS STORYHIVE is the most user-friendly film program for new and emerging filmmakers.

“We are thrilled to present this opportunity to our communities and eagerly anticipate the creative ideas and stories that will be brought to life through this program,” STORYHIVE Interior B.C. territory manager Audrey Kiss says.

“Whether it’s a gripping drama, a laugh-out-loud comedy or any genre in between, we’re seeking new and emerging filmmakers to reflect the rich diversity of the Okanagan.”

Applicants can submit scripted pitches in any genre, from drama to comedy and beyond. Most importantly, the script needs to take place within the community in which you are applying. So if you’re planning to submit a romantic comedy exploring the ups and downs of the modern love triangle, your script needs to be based in your community.

Similar to how a screenplay allows readers to follow a character’s development, STORYHIVE keeps in touch with its content creators’ growth by maintaining communications with alumni eager to share their successful experiences.

Meet Vesta Giles, a filmmaker from Kamloops, who received funding through a STORYHIVE Edition for her scripted short film When I'm Dead, a project rooted in deep personal loss inspired by the death of one of her best friends.

Giles credits this passion project for kick-starting her filmmaking career.

“What When I’m Dead did for me really locked in the elements of story,” she recalls. “And whether in a documentary or anything creative, story is key.”

Giles describes how script and story serve as the crucial fundamentals of filmmaking.

“My scripted project, followed by the music video, Take Down These Walls, taught me about putting a story and a production together,” she reveals. “Working in Scripted has really guided what I’m currently doing in documentaries.”

A community of creatives

The professional mentorship provided through the STORYHIVE Edition program is instrumental in giving guidance that helps filmmakers like Giles in subsequent projects.

"My mentor gave me the best advice that I now give to my crews: Be the aspirin, not the headache,” she says. “I look for crew members who are positive and always eager to jump in and help, even if it’s not their responsibility. It’s made my crews really close.

“STORYHIVE has done a really good job of creating a community of confidence.”

This sentiment is at the heart of what STORYHIVE represents.

“We’re here to help support creatives to bring their unique, locally relevant stories to life and to ensure these narratives reach a wider audience,” Kiss says. “It’s more than just entertainment; it’s about fostering a sense of community and shared experiences through compelling storytelling.”

Giles agrees. “They're basically saying, 'Do your art, and do it where you live; you don’t have to go to Vancouver to do it successfully.’ My film was the first STORYHIVE project that was produced in Kamloops, and after that there’s been several.”

She also gained the confidence to dispense her own advice to others, encouraging filmmakers in rural communities and smaller Okanagan towns to consider applying for the Scripted Edition.

“TELUS STORYHIVE is the most user-friendly film program for new and emerging filmmakers,” she says. “Plus, it gives you a foundation and a boost in credibility. It opened, and continues to open, doors for me.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your storytelling abilities. STORYHIVE alumni are also encouraged to apply.

“Your local stories are the heartbeat of our communities,” Kiss says. “Let’s bring your dream scripted film project to life.”

Apply at STORYHIVE.com/apply by May 21, 2024.

