You’re invited to see what Lakeshore living at The Arbour could look like April 13, 14

These upcoming rental homes are designed so you can live in an Okanagan paradise.

The Arbour in Lower Mission will be move-in ready on June 1, 2024, and you can come take a look at what Lakeshore living will be like at its open house on April 13-14, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 4131 Lakeshore Rd., The Arbour II features a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom units and two bedroom townhouses.

The Arbour lets you live the vacation lifestyle all year round in this sought after waterfront location. Spending the warm summer months at the beach has never been easier, with your new home steps away from Okanagan Lake. There are also trails, parks and outdoor recreation right at your fingertips.

What could be better than stepping outside and being greeted with the best of what Kelowna has to offer? Residents will have the best of both worlds, with lakeside tranquility and modern amenities.

Kelowna’s food scene is just a short drive or bike ride away; explore offerings from wineries, breweries and cideries including Tantalus, Cedar Creek, Barn Owl Brewing and Soma Cider.

The Arbour’s ideal location means you’ll never be far from the excitement, from downtown events to concerts, festivals and more.

While there’s plenty of amenities in the surrounding area, residents will belong to The Arbour community, with lovingly crafted spaces that prioritize your lifestyle at home.

Enjoy outdoor time with the off-leash dog park, community gardens, pergola and outdoor areas. In addition, The Arbour has secure underground parking and bike storage.

To see if The Arbour lifestyle is for you, visit the open house on April 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can register your interest in a unit here.

