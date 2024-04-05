Save money, and support local wine and craft beer industries with BC Wine Passport

Photo: uncorkBC

The BC Wine Passport is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

This is the fourth year the exclusive passport has been available from uncorkBC, and the selections are more varied than ever. In addition to receiving exclusive, complimentary tastings at 79 wineries across the province, passport holders will also earn privileges at 10 breweries, 10 cideries and six distilleries.

The inclusion of breweries is new for 2024.

Photo: Contributed

“Of course we’re blessed with incredible wineries, and that is the core focus of the passport program, but there’s an incredible craft beer scene across the province and in the Okanagan as well,” uncorkBC founder Kayla Bordignon says. “I thought it would be a great addition to include a few breweries to offer our guests an all-inclusive tasting experience across B.C."

The concept is simple. You purchase a BC Wine Passport for $85, and you will receive complimentary tastings experiences at more than 100 participating wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries during the 2024 season. That works out to more than $1,400 in tasting fee savings, and it gets you others perks as well, like 10% off classes at Lakehouse Cooking School.

The passport takes away all the research one would normally have to do when planning a local wine tour. This self-guided program includes key information about each tasting room, like which ones are dog friendly, offer views, allow children, boast picnic space or have a restaurant. Most of the tastings in the passport are for one person, but some are two-for-one experiences, or for as many as four people to enjoy.

“It really simplifies the experience for our guests,” Bordignon says. “It saves time from doing research because it’s all at your fingertips and ready to go.”

There are even two groups of wineries and breweries in this year’s passport that are close enough to one another to access within minutes on foot or bike. The Aikens Loop in Naramata features Deep Roots Winery, Elephant Island Winery, Van Westen Vineyards and JoieFarm Winery, while the downtown Kelowna circuit includes BC Tree Fruits Cider Co., Sandhill Wines, Rustic Reel Brewing Company, Red Bird Brewing and Vice & Virtue Brewing Co.

A big reason to support the BC Wine Passport this year is because of the dire situation facing wineries. Local vineyards were destroyed by unseasonably cold winter weather events in December 2022 and again in January. There are few bigger supporters of the B.C. wine industry than Bordignon, and she would love it if valley residents did what they could to support the B.C. wine industry.

“Our wineries really do need the support of local people selecting B.C. wine. Whether at the liquor store, out for dinner at a restaurant or visiting a local tasting room, buy B.C.,” Bordignon says. “The passport is such a perfect program for locals to use this season, because it provides complimentary tasting access across the Okanagan Valley and across B.C.

“All your tasting fees are waived through the program, and that just leaves more money in your wallet to actually buy wine from the tasting room directly.”

More information about the BC Wine Passport can be found on its website here.

Photo: uncorkBC Kayla Bordignon

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.