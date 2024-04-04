Park Central provides opportunity to rent in heart of Kelowna and be part of community

Photo: Stober Group

Nestled in the heart of Kelowna, Park Central emerges as a new hub for community and connection.

This latest addition to the Central Green master-planned community, built by Stober Group and managed by LMP Property Management, promises a harmonious blend of urban living and picturesque greenery—with the welcoming Rowcliffe Park just a stone’s throw away. Park Central, located at 1720 Richter St., is not just a building; it’s home to a diverse range of living spaces, from micro suites to two-bedroom apartments, all within a pet-friendly environment.

Photo: Stober Group

Park Central signifies a pivotal moment as one of the last two structures to complete the visionary Central Green master-planned community. This development isn’t just about adding buildings to the landscape; it’s about creating a living, breathing community where every resident feels a sense of belonging.

“At the heart of Park Central lies our commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive community where every individual can find their place and thrive,” Stober Group CEO Lisa Lock says.

Strategically located, Park Central boasts unrivalled connectedness. The anticipated pedestrian overpass will soon bridge residents directly to the downtown UBCO campus and other bustling areas of downtown Kelowna. This seamless integration into the city’s fabric ensures that the best of Kelowna is just a stroll away.

The array of amenities at Park Central speaks to the thoughtfulness behind its design. Residents can gather and forge lasting memories in the social lounge, complete with a kitchen. Fitness enthusiasts will revel in the fully equipped gym, while the under-building car park and secure bike storage add a layer of convenience and security. The vision extends beyond the present, with plans for an indoor pet washing station in the neighbouring sister building, Park Plaza, enhancing the pet-friendly ethos of the community. Moreover, the convenience of an on-site building manager underscores a commitment to a worry-free living experience, supported by a dedicated tenant service team.

Louise Pelletier, managing broker for LMP Property Management, shares the growing anticipation for Park Central, stating, “We are excited to offer a rental option that embodies the heart of Kelowna, seamlessly blending community and convenience. Park Central is more than just a place to live; it’s about embracing a lifestyle enriched by the best of Kelowna.”

Photo: Stober Group

With monthly rentals starting from $1,325 for micros, $1,425 for studios, $1,750 for one-bedroom homes, $1,850 for one-bedroom plus den, and $2,175 for two-bedroom apartments, Park Central extends an invitation to diverse lifestyles and budgets. Leasing is set to commence in July, and anyone interested in becoming a part of this vibrant community can register here.

Park Central is more than a building; it’s a cornerstone of the Central Green master-planned community, offering a lifestyle that intertwines the energy of urban living with the tranquility of nature. It stands as a testament to the vision of creating spaces where life’s moments are not just lived but cherished.

Welcome to Park Central, where community and connectivity converge in the heart of Kelowna.

