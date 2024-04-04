Get personalized financial solutions with Van Alphen Advisory Team

Photo: Contributed Robert Van Alphen, left, and Felicia Cartier lead the Van Alphen Advisory Team.

At a time when many people are looking to secure their financial future, the first step is making the important decision of choosing an advisor to guide their journey.

Here are five things to consider when choosing a financial advisor:

1. Credentials and experience: Look for a financial advisor with reputable credentials, such as a certified financial planner or chartered financial analyst. These certifications indicate a high level of expertise and commitment to ethical standards.

2. Fiduciary duty: Ensure that the financial advisor acts as a fiduciary. This means they are legally obligated to act in your best interest.

3. Transparent fee structure: Understand how the advisor is compensated. Financial advisors can operate under various fee structures, including fee-only, commission-based or a combination of both. Did you know the type of fee structure you use could affect how much tax you pay?

4. Investment philosophy: Your financial advisor’s investment philosophy should align with your risk tolerance, investment goals and timeline.

5. Communication and compatibility: Consider the advisor’s communication style and availability. It’s important to have an advisor who listens to your needs, communicates complex ideas clearly and is available to address your concerns.

The Van Alphen Advisory Team in Penticton is part of CIBC Wood Gundy and prioritizes a client-first philosophy, emphasizing the importance of trusted service tailored to individual needs. It strives to make clients feel comfortable by taking an integrated approach to wealth planning.

When you work with the Van Alphen Advisory Team, you aren’t just getting someone who tells you where to invest. It’s about building a plan around your short- and long-term goals. That may include buying a vacation property, investing in your kids’ education or creating your legacy. The Van Alphen Advisory Team does this by working with its partners across CIBC.

Clients’ needs are at the centre of everything the Van Alphen Advisory Team does. This superior client service model helps it to reduce the financial stress its clients may experience in retirement. The Van Alphen team strives to provide maximum value for its clients, acting as the first point of contact for all financial decisions, addressing issues with speed and efficiency. The team seeks to reduce investment costs while providing access to the full spectrum of investment solutions available in Canada.

The Van Alphen Advisory Team is also a valuable partner during tax season, which is now upon us. CIBC Wood Gundy offers valuable resources like the 2024 Tax Toolkit, providing valuable insights and tips for efficient tax planning. As an added benefit of dealing with CIBC Wood Gundy, you could qualify for unlimited free banking and free premium credit cards at CIBC.

You can set up a meeting with the Van Alphen Advisory Team by calling (250) 770-2116 or by emailing [email protected]. You can also visit the website here to learn more and can read its disclaimer here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.