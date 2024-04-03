Habitat for Humanity Okanagan wants your bottles—and your used books

Photo: Contributed

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is holding its next bottle drive this Saturday, April 6, but bottles are not all it wants.

For the first time, Habitat wants your used books, too.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to extend this invitation to our community for our first ever bottle and book drive,” Habitat Okanagan communications and volunteer co-ordinator Courtney Clark says.

“At Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, we’re not just building homes; we’re building futures. Like every drive we do, this is a chance for you to donate to Habitat—and come together and make a real difference for local families in need of affordable housing.”

Clark says Habitat is now working to complete the final phase of its 12 home Lake Country project and the support from this upcoming bottle and book drive brings it closer to achieving that remarkable goal and giving four more local families a safe and decent place to call home.

This Saturday is different. Not only is Habitat is accepting donations of your refundable containers, from milk cartons to wine, beer and spirits bottles, and all aluminum cider, soda and beer cans, but for the very first time ever Habitat will be accepting gently used books.

Your bottles and books can be dropped off at the Habitat ReStore locations in Kelowna, located at 2092 Enterprise Way, and in West Kelowna, at 1793 Ross Rd., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday (April 6).

For those unable to make it this Saturday, Clark says you can always donate your containers to Habitat Okanagan through your local Return-It depot. All you have to do is provide Habitat’s phone number, 778-755-4346, through its express kiosk.

As for used books, the Habitat ReStore donation centres can accept them Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about Habitat Okanagan can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.