Become a millionaire for just $100

Photo: Contributed Erin Cebula, spokeswoman for the B.C. Children's Hospital Choices Lottery, in one of the grand prize homes, located in Langley's Willoughby neighbourhood. Proceeds raised by the lottery will go to support the B.C.'s only hospital focussed entirely on children's medical needs and research.

With just days to go to get your tickets for the 2024 B.C. Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery, time is of the essence.

The lottery, which helps the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to children, is once again offering a stellar choice of outstanding prizes, including your choice from the 10 grand prize options of home packages in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and even here in the Okanagan, in Kelowna and at Big White Ski Resort. The deadline for buying tickets for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery is April 12.

The 10 grand prize options include two homes in Vancouver, as well as homes in the Lower Mainland (South Surrey, Langley and Burnaby), on Vancouver Island (in Sooke and Courtenay) and the Okanagan (Kelowna and at Big White Ski Resort), or $2.3 million tax-free cash.

Every Choices Lottery ticket ordered this year will be automatically entered in the grand prize draw.

The Okanagan home option includes a house in the Upper Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna worth more than $2.6 million, while the Big White option is a ski-in, ski-out home—a first for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery. The home, in the Glades neighbourhood, is worth $2.5 million and the prize includes cash and gift cards for furnishings, travel and MEC, as well as a 2024 Cadillac Escalade, gas and groceries for a year (worth $25,000) and $1.1 million cash.

Photo: Contributed B.C. Children's Hospital

“Proceeds from Choices Lottery directly support research initiatives at BC Children’s on-site Research Institute, helping accelerate the path to innovative treatments, new medications, and cures for children in B.C., Yukon, and beyond,” says Malcolm Berry, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“As 70% of BC Children’s researchers are also health care professionals providing care in the hospital, life-changing discoveries can be brought from the laboratory bench, straight to a child’s bedside faster and more efficiently.”

And buying a ticket in the lottery is a fun way to help support that important work and the exemplary care provided for B.C.’s youngest medical patients.

“You might think your impact is small, however, your Choices Lottery ticket purchase could be what pushes the next medical advancement over the finish line. Thank you for getting us closer to crucial answers for our mighty kids and their families,” says Berry.

In addition to the home package options, the Grand Prize winner also has the option of choosing $2.3 million in tax-free cash.

In total, there are more than 3,000 prizes worth over a total of $3.4 million, including luxury homes, vacations, and cars, and the Grand Prize draw – plus two extra games:

• Choices Lottery Grand Prize: 345,000 tickets available for sale to win a Grand Prize. Three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250, and 20-packs for $500.

• 50/50 Plus Lottery: There are 612,000 tickets available for sale. Two-packs for $15, six-packs for $30, and 16-packs for $60, and 32-packs for $90.

• Daily Cash Plus Game: There are 126 prizes available to be won with 234,800 tickets available for sale. Two-packs for $25, six-packs for $50, and 12-packs for $75.

Ticket sales for the 2024 Choices Lottery run until April 12, 2024, or until tickets sell out. Individuals can purchase their tickets online; by phone at 604-692-2333 or toll-free at 1-888-667-9363; or in person at London Drugs and Save-On-Foods. See the lottery’s FAQs for more information.

The winner of the Choices Lottery can choose one of 10 Grand Prize packages:

1 Grand Prize Choice #1 – Ocean Park in South Surrey. Package worth over $2.7 million.Located at 13156 19A Avenue, South Surrey.

2 Grand Prize Choice #2 – Crofton by Atrium Group in Langley. Package worth over $2.5 million. Located at 70 - 20763 76 Avenue, Langley.

3 Grand Prize Choice #3 – Homes at Lilibet, Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver. Package worth over $2.6 million. Located at 520 West 28th Avenue, Vancouver (Two Homes).

4 Grand Prize Choice #4 – Oakridge Park in Vancouver. Package worth over $2.6 million. Located at 518 West 45th Avenue, Vancouver.

5 Grand Prize Choice #5 – Eclipse Brentwood in Burnaby. Package worth over $2.5 million. Located at 2901 - 2381 Beta Avenue, Burnaby.

6 Grand Prize Choice #6 – Trailhead at the Ponds by Carrington Homes in Kelowna. Package worth over $2.6 million.Located at 1131 Collinson Court, Kelowna.

7 Grand Prize Choice #7 – The Glades Ski Villa in Big White. Package worth over $2.5 million.Located at 4 Creekside Way, Big White (near Kelowna).

8 Grand Prize Choice #8 – SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort in Sooke. Package worth over $2.6 million.Located at Surfside Yacht Suite 33B – 1000 Sooke Point Place, Sooke.

9 Grand Prize Choice #9 – Crown Isle in Courtenay. Package worth over $2.6 million.Located at 3381 Manchester Drive, Courtenay.

10 Grand Prize Choice 10 – $2.3 million tax-free cash

A spring bonus draw, worth more than $65,000, will go on April 18.

For more information about tickets go to bcchildren.com/more-prizes/.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.