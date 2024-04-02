Craft Culture's annual Spring Market this weekend at Kelowna Curling Club

Photo: Contributed

Craft Culture is gearing up for its annual Spring Market at Kelowna Curling Club this weekend.

More than 135 crafters and artisans will have thousands of items for sale on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at the curling club, giving you an opportunity to find that perfect decoration, ideal gift or delicious food you seek.

Saturday’s market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the curling club, which is located at 551 Recreation Ave.

Photo: Contributed

Go and explore a diverse selection of handmade products, including jewelry, pottery, home decor and gourmet food. Celebrating its 11th anniversary this year, Craft Culture has become known for the quality of its markets.

Owner Karalyn Lockhart emphasizes the care taken in selecting high-quality vendors and craftsmanship to ensure visitors have access to the best products. Lockhart praises the mix of loyal and new vendors that contribute to the market’s success.

For those unable to attend this weekend, another Craft Culture Spring Market will take place on Saturday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. That market will feature more than 100 vendors.

Admission to this weekend’s Spring Market is $5, while children 15 and under get in for free. The first 50 attendees on Sunday morning will receive swag bags with items from the vendors, and all visitors will have the chance to win a handmade door prize.

Details on events and the full list of vendors are available on the Craft Culture Spring Market website here.

In partnership with Castanet, Craft Culture is running a contest offering a chance to win four tickets to the market and a vendor prize package. You can enter that contest here, free of charge.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.