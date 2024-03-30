Grand opening celebration next Saturday for West Kelowna's stunning Shorerise

Photo: Contributed

The team behind West Kelowna’s newest development, featuring spectacular views in a prime location, invites you to come and see just how beautiful Shorerise really is.

Emil Anderson Properties, together with GP2 Properties Limited Partnership, will be hosting a grand opening for the master-planned, mixed-use community next weekend. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Shorerise Discovery Centre, which is located at 4000 Shorerise Blvd.

The day will feature community tours, prize draws, opportunities to meet the builders and free wine tasting courtesy of Quails’ Gate Estate Winery.

“We are incredibly excited to launch the first phase of single-family residential lots at Shorerise,” Emil Anderson Properties director of development Karmen Chanasyk says. “The grand opening event will showcase our discovery centre and formally introduce our builder group to the public.”

Shorerise, which is located on Goats Peak Mountain near the Gellatly neighbourhood, offers views of mountains, orchards, vineyards and Okanagan Lake, with single-family lots and luxury villa homes available. Several lots have already been sold, and construction on the showhome parade has begun. The Shorerise preferred builder group, which includes 3rd Generation Homes, Dilworth Homes, Everton Ridge Homes and Richmond Custom Homes, will be bringing their expertise, creativity and craftsmanship to the project.

The variety of home builders means you can choose the Okanagan-inspired architectural style you find most appealing. You can opt for a custom or semi-custom home, with lakeview lots starting in the low $400,000s. The development also offers a collection of luxury villas by Dilworth Homes that start at $1.25 million. The 3,000-square-foot homes feature designer-inspired colour palettes and a variety of options and upgrades from which to choose.

Designed to complement the naturalized landscape and existing trail connections, Shorerise promises to be a destination for outdoor and lifestyle enthusiasts alike.

“With unobstructed lake views and the Westside Wine Trail at your doorstep, Shorerise embodies the epitome of Okanagan living,” Emil Anderson Properties director of sales and leasing Colton Higgins says. “It is truly spectacular.”

Shorerise is right around the corner from Westbank businesses, shopping, schools, wineries and Gellatly Bay attractions, and future plans include a walkable urban village. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy nearby trails and parks, with activities such as hiking, biking, golfing, snowshoeing and skiing easily within reach.

For more information about Shorerise, visit its website here.

