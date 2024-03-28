John Howard Society of Okanagan & Kootenay seeking home share providers

Photo: Contributed

If you are ready to make a difference in someone’s life, John Howard Society of Okanagan & Kootenay wants to hear from you.

This non-profit organization is putting out the call for home share providers throughout the Okanagan who are ready to bring someone with a neurodevelopmental disorder into their home.

“You don’t have to own your home,” JHSOK community living services home share manager Holly Bedard says. “Home share can be provided in many different living situations. It can be any environment, as long as it’s safe and suitable.”

The home sharing program is funded through Community Living British Columbia, and home share providers are financially compensated for their work and dedication to the individuals residing in their home. The amount is based on the level of care and support needed for the specific individual.

Photo: Contributed

JHSOK completes a full analysis of the home, lifestyle and living environment of the perspective home share provider prior to introducing the home share family to the individual. This is referred to as a home study.

Key components of the home study include the level of care with which the perspective home share provider is able and willing to commit.

“We always look for compatibility between the home share provider and the individuals to help create successful living arrangements,” Bedard says. “Some adults are quite independent, allowing you to continue working your full-time job. Others may require more care and would do better in a home where there is someone readily available to the individual.

“Once the home study is completed and we know the specifics of your unique home environment, we then begin the matching process between you, the home share provider, and the individuals.

“Most placements have been incredibly successful. Some of our existing home share arrangements have lasted for 10 or more years, we have a few that are over 20 years.”

When suitable housing is found, the individual can flourish. Increased independence and building strong, healthy relationships are the goals.

It’s about a community coming together to provide safe, nurturing environments for those who need them most, about the joy found in helping someone grow, and the unexpected ways in which everyone can learn and evolve through the act of giving. Home share providers are there to help individuals increase their life skills and improve their independence while being treated with the rights and responsibilities of adults.

“Nic has added so much to our family,” home share provider Jody says. “Right from the start she got my daughters and their friends to put their shoes on the rack, something I couldn’t get them to do for years. Plus, she likes all the same concerts and craft shows that I do.

“My daughters don’t like seeing ‘grandpas in leather pants,’ but Nic loves Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick and more. That is just the tip of the iceberg to what Nic brings to the table.”

If home share sounds like something you and your family is interested in, email John Howard Society of Okanagan & Kootenay at [email protected] or visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.