Liquidity Wines getting set to unveil its spring flavours in gorgeous Okanagan Falls

The sips, the views and the enchantment await at Liquidity Wines.

The South Okanagan winery reopened its tasting room on March 1, and the Liquidity team invites you on this first full day of spring to book an experience that transcends a mere tasting. Take a journey through the soul of Okanagan Falls.

The Liquidity Wines tasting room is not just a space, but a gateway to experiencing the rich tapestry of the South Okanagan terroir. With exclusive access to Liquidity’s meticulously crafted wines, you are invited to savour the vibrant flavours and aromas the land produces.

One of those wines is its iconic Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir, which returns as one of the season’s most awaited encore and is essentially a celebration of spring’s arrival. It embodies the transition from the monochromatic quiet of winter to the vivacious palette of the new season.

It will be unveiled tomorrow (Thursday, March 28), so join the waitlist today to be part of the grand reveal.

While the anticipation for the rosé builds, Liquidity Wines invites you to fall in love with the flavours of Okanagan Falls. You can embark on its Taste of Terroir, where four exquisite wines await, each unveiling a unique aspect of our cherished land and the mastery of Liquidity Wines.

Or you can indulge in the Art of Food & Wine, a sensory experience that pairs in-season, bite-sized canapés with a flight of its most stunning wines, curated to elevate the characteristics, complexities and elegance of each sip.

The grand reopening of its esteemed restaurant is also on the horizon, giving you an opportunity to embark on a culinary journey that transcends time and tantalizes the senses. Starting Friday, April 12, embrace the spirit of sophistication and savour the extraordinary. You can view the spring menu and book a reservation by visiting the website here.

This spring, let Liquidity Wines be your sanctuary, where every taste tells a story of passion, artistry and the rejuvenating power of nature. Book your visit now and immerse yourself in the unparalleled beauty and flavours of Liquidity.

