RVR Kelowna consignment program helps you earn money through your RV

If you do not use your RV for more than three weeks a year, you are likely not getting enough bang for your buck.

So why not do something about it?

RVR Kelowna is a company that will store your RV during the summer—for free—and rent it out to those who want to get out and explore everything B.C. has to offer. Even while their RV is on consignment, there is still some freedom. Owners can book their RV for their holiday and enjoy it between bookings.

RVR Kelowna takes care of everything, including calls, issues, orientation for the renters, cleaning and any damages that might occur.

Unless you’re spending the entire summer in your RV, it just makes sense to get involved in the RVR Kelowna rental consignment program. You could try to rent out your RV yourself, but the hassle of getting it ready and working out the logistics is another headache you do not need. In addition, the average RVR Kelowna client gets an annual return of about 9% to 10% of their RV’s value each summer.

So for those who might have purchased an RV during the COVID-19 pandemic but are no longer using it as much as they did, you can start recouping some of its value.

RVR Kelowna co-owner Clinton Dixson says the current financial landscape, plus the glut of RV inventory, means selling your RV probably is not the ideal solution either.

“You’re going to see a reduction in the pricing and potential value of an RV,” Dixson says. “So if somebody wants to turn around and sell it, it might be a lot harder to do. So instead of selling it, they could rent it and at least get some value for it.”

RVR Kelowna’s biggest demand is drivable RVs, which include camper vans, venture vans, and any and all motorhomes. And in an effort to get newer models into its stockpile, RVR Kelowna is increasing its consignment split from 50% to 60% for the owner of RVs that are three years old or newer.

RVR Kelowna recently moved closer to the city as well, setting up shop at 3300 Sexsmith Rd., making access to your summer adventures even easier.

For more information about RVR Kelowna’s consignment rental program, visit its website here or call 1-844-760-0004.

