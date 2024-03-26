Sunshine Glass and Mirror has all your glass needs, including windshields

Photo: Contributed

When it comes to glass, Sunshine Glass and Mirror is your one-stop shop in Penticton.

Sunshine Glass has been in business for more than 32 years in the same location. It's a little hard to find, but, like any treasure, it is worth the exploration. The business was started by long-time businesswoman Donna Catroppa, who sold it to Mike Rigby in 2004.

The current owner and operator has many years of experience and can answer most glass or mirror questions that come his way. Rigby has been plying his trade in the industry for more than 45 years, and that means if you have a glass question, Rigby and the Sunshine team will do their best to answer it.

And now that spring has sprung, the sun is shining and the street sweepers have cleared the roads, it is the perfect time to replace your windshield after the wear and tear of winter. Rigby may be an old dog in the industry, but his company is able to perform all the new tricks. That includes the complexity of modern automotive glass services, like calibrations for new vehicles equipped with advanced sensors.

Whether it’s windshields, window parts, locks and rollers, reflective window films or screen repairs, Sunshine Glass and Mirror has you covered.

If you have a unique problem, there is a good chance the Sunshine team has seen it before. If you need a special part, Sunshine Glass probably has it. If it doesn’t, it can be ordered quickly.

“We’re a very diversified company,” Rigby says.

In addition, Sunshine Glass and Mirror is an ICBC accredited glass express shop, providing hassle-free claims processing for auto glass services. That means you do not have to go to ICBC to get your claim moving.

Sunshine has plenty of mirror options and can cut them to any size required. It also carries a wide selection of bevelled mirrors and keeps mirror clips in stock. The store also has a wide selection of window repair glides, rollers, locks, patio door handles and wheels, wardrobe rollers and shower door rollers. Rigby reminds homeowners of the importance of checking their windows, doors and screens for winter damage.

Sunshine stocks an extensive selection of parts for showers, fireplaces and do-it-yourself projects, emphasizing its role as a comprehensive glass centre.

“We can do shower doors. If you want a nice, big shower door, not a problem,” Rigby says. “You broke the glass in your fireplace? We have the special glass for that.”

Now that the temperatures are rising, the Sunshine team is inviting the community to prepare for spring and summer with new or repaired screens. This will prevent pests from invading your home, it will get the breeze flowing and keep the amount of dust, pollen and other debris outside where it belongs.

Rigby and the Sunshine team encourages everyone to experience the quality and service that have been the foundation of Sunshine Glass and Mirror for more than 30 years. Mention this article when you visit the shop, and you will get a can of the Best Gosh Darn Glass Cleaner for only $5.

More information about Sunshine Glass and Mirror can be found on its website here.

