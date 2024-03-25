Summerland's Bottleneck Drive the place for wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries

Photo: Stephanie Seaton Detonate Brewing

The picturesque Okanagan town of Summerland is ushering in the spring season with an exclusive preview for its Bottleneck Drive Association members, home to the premier wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries of the region.

This year, the association extends a warm invitation to visitors to immerse themselves in the distinctive tastes and experiences crafted by local producers.

Nestled in the heart of B.C.’s wine country, Bottleneck Drive represents excellence and innovation. The upcoming season is poised to captivate visitors with its variety, featuring members that bring their unique blends, crafts and experiences to the forefront. With three specially curated touring routes and the assurance of quality from official sub-geographical indications, guests are sure to find delights that tickle their taste buds.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors back to Summerland and share the passion and dedication of our Bottleneck Drive members,” Bottleneck Drive Association chairwoman Christine Coletta says. “This season is a celebration of our community’s resilience, creativity and the exceptional quality that defines our region. We invite everyone to explore, taste and discover the unique treasures of Summerland.”

Bottleneck Drive is made up of 20 esteemed wineries, cideries, distilleries and breweries situated in Summerland. Renowned for its award-winning offerings and breathtaking natural landscapes, the region promises an escape from the urban rush. Visitors are encouraged to explore three distinct touring routes, each designed to offer a rich tasting experience amidst the scenic back roads of the area.

From lakefront parks and vineyards to quaint Main Street shops, Summerland offers a blend of natural beauty and small-town charm, making it one of the friendliest locales in the Okanagan Valley.

This Easter weekend would be a perfect time to experience everything Summerland has to offer, as the following Bottleneck Drive Association members will be open:

• Alchemist Distiller

• Controlled Entropy Distiller

• Detonate Brewing

• Dirty Laundry Vineyard

• Haywire Winery

• Lightning Rock Winery

• Lunessence Winery

• OAK Estate Winery

• Pamplemousse Jus

• Sleeping Giant Winery

• Summergate Winery

• Summerland Heritage Cider

For further details on Bottleneck Drive members, including opening hours and special events, dining options and accommodation, visit bottleneckdrive.com. You are invited to join in the celebration of the season and create unforgettable memories in Summerland.

