2 Rivers Remix takes its Movable Feast indoors this week in Penticton

Photo: 2 Rivers Remix

2 Rivers Remix held its first Movable Feast in Chilliwack, just a couple of months after the devastating Lytton wildfire.

“We realized that these are really impactful, connecting events that bring unity to our communities and to our nations,” 2 Rivers Remix co-founder Meeka Morgan says. “That propelled it to just continue on like that.”

The latest Movable Feast will take place this week in Penticton. The contemporary Indigenous music and culture event will take place at Cleland Theatre from 6-10 p.m., and it promises to be filled with remarkable performances.

“The one that we’re doing in Penticton will be really special,” Morgan says, “because it’s our only indoor event that we do.”

Before the big Thursday show, however, will be The Confluence, which kicked off on Sunday and will continue until Tuesday. The event will consist of presentations and panels about music, mycelium, land and water activation, language revitalization and elder teachings. You can tune into the live stream of the event on Monday and Tuesday.

The events, which are both free, are poised to be memorable for their lineups and the depth of experiences they will offer. From engaging workshops to powerful dance performances and thought-provoking panels, both encapsulate the essence of community, culture and shared human experiences.

It’s a testament to the vision of 2 Rivers Remix: to bridge communities, celebrate diversity and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Indigenous cultures and stories.

Thursday night’s Movable Feast, which is being co-presented by En’owkin Centre, will feature two-time Juno Award winner Leela Gilday and her band as the headliner.

“She has just an incredible voice, and she’s very soulful, an incredible storyteller,” Morgan says. “You can feel where her roots come from when you witness her. We had her and her band in 2022 for our main Feast, and it was the headliner of the last night and it was just the highlight of my whole weekend.”

Also taking to the stage will be Saltwater Hank, a Ts’msyen musician who is a contemporary heavy rockabilly performer. He sings in his language, which he is still learning, and he tells the stories of the songs during the show.

“I’ve witnessed him a few times,” Morgan says, “and you can’t help but love him.”

Morgan’s own band, The Melawmen Collective, will also perform, as will Mexika Aztec dancers. Cynthia Jim and Dr. Michelle Jack will serve as emcees, while Sabina Dennis and a student from the National Indigenous Professional Arts Training are also on the marquee.

There will also be no shortage of excellence during The Confluence, including Ronnie Dean Harris, Sonny Prairie Chicken and Sechile Sedare, which is the brother-sister duo of Leela and Jay Gilday.

“They just sing so beautifully together, as often siblings can,” Morgan says. “And they’ve been on this journey of language revitalization of their own language and have actually been doing an album that is based around that. So I’m really interested to hear the work that they’ve been doing.”

Morgan will also give a presentation about the impact displacement has had on families, which was the theme of her thesis.

This week’s events are the first of several that will culminate with the main 2 Rivers Remix, to be held July 5-7 in Kamloops. It will be held at Kamloops Race Central on the Tk'emlups reserve and will feature three days of Indigenous music, dance, art and workshops. It is a family friendly event, free of charge and open to everyone. There will be national and international Indigenous headliners, established and emerging local artists, and collaborations.

To learn more about the Movable Feast and The Confluence, visit the 2 Rivers Remix website here.

