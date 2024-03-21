Great Canadian Oil Change will have your car ready for summer driving in no time

Photo: Contributed

Prepare for summer without disrupting your schedule with Great Canadian Oil Change. With warmer weather on the horizon, it's time to ensure your vehicle is primed for your seasonal adventures.

Great Canadian Oil Change offers a comprehensive range of services to get your car in top shape without the hassle. All services are done in about 15 minutes, and you never need an appointment. Its team of experts is committed to providing thorough spring checkups and summer tire swaps, ensuring both your vehicle’s health and your peace of mind.

Just as we prepare ourselves for changing seasons, our vehicles require the same level of care and attention. A meticulous inspection by the professionals at Great Canadian Oil Change can preempt unforeseen issues, allowing for a smooth and worry-free driving experience throughout the summer months. Don’t overlook the significance of preventive maintenance; it’s the cornerstone of enjoying your summer travels without any setbacks.

Here’s how Great Canadian Oil Change can prepare your car for the summer heat:

• Oil change: Regular oil changes are essential for enhancing engine performance, prolonging its lifespan and optimizing gas mileage. It’s the most crucial and cost-effective method to ensure reliability and prevent breakdowns. Every oil change at Great Canadian Oil Change includes a visual inspection and complimentary fluid top-offs.

• Tire care: Transition from winter to all-season or summer tires for superior performance on hot roads. Tire rotation and pressure checks are also available to bolster safety and efficiency.

• Fresh filters: Maintain clean cabin and engine air filters to enhance air quality and vehicle efficiency.

• Fluid top-ups: Regular checks and top-ups on vital fluids are vital for sustaining proper vehicle performance and averting breakdowns.

• Battery check: Ensure your battery can withstand the summer strain, with replacement services available for older batteries.

• Wiper replacement: Replace winter-worn wipers to ensure clear visibility during summer showers.

• Fuel system cleaning: Over time, deposits can accumulate in your fuel system, leading to issues like rough idling and loss of acceleration. Great Canadian Oil Change’s fuel system cleaning service utilizes advanced detergents to eliminate deposits and keep your vehicle running smoothly.

To sweeten the deal, Great Canadian Oil Change is offering an exclusive 25% discount on oil changes at its Reid’s Corner and 1785 Harvey Ave. locations in Kelowna. Simply present the barcode provided to get the discount.

Whether you’re embarking on a long road trip or navigating city streets in the summer heat, ensuring your vehicle is summer ready is essential for its long-term viability. Great Canadian Oil Change can make this happen at an affordable cost. With a legacy dating back to 1978 and over 115 locations, it’s a trusted name in the industry. The company’s drive-thru oil changes and maintenance services are fast, friendly and geared towards preventing inconvenient breakdowns.

Discover more about Great Canadian Oil Change and its services on its website here.

