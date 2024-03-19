Millennial Developments is Kelowna’s most recognized developer of 2024

Photo: Contributed

One local development company has received coast-to-coast recognition by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Awards for Housing Excellence at the regional, provincial and now national level.

Founded in 2016 and based out of Kelowna, Millennial Developments takes a modern approach to real estate development with a focus on bringing exceptional affordable housing to first-time homebuyers and young families. Using cost-effective construction techniques and durable, quality building materials, every Millennial Developments residential housing project is built to last, enhance the local area and foster pride of ownership for British Columbia homeowners.

At the Okanagan CHBA awards, Millennial Developments was named finalist in four categories: Excellence in Show Home and Excellence in Semi-Detached or Townhome Development for The Nest at Findlay, Excellence in Marketing for their Five Crossings development, and Multi-Family Builder of the Year, taking home the win for marketing at the awards ceremony held March 2.

Photo: Contributed

At the provincial level, Millennial Developments was again nominated as a finalist for Best Advertising Campaign for Five Crossings for a prestigious Georgie Award by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia, to be held in Vancouver on May 25.

To top off award season, last week the 2024 CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence, Canada’s premier competition for new homes, home renovations, community development and residential marketing, announced Millennial Developments as a finalist for Best Short Video, Best Renderings and Best Mid-to-High Rise Building for Five Crossings. The national awards will be held in Halifax on May 10.

“We’re honoured to have our work recognized by the CHBA for bringing high-quality, amenity-rich, and technology-enhanced affordable housing to the community, particularly with our Five Crossings project, a Millennial Developments Smart Community,” Millennial Developments CEO Ryan Tamblyn says. “To have been nominated and already have a win at the first event is true testament to our team’s dedication and talent, and we’re very proud that our goal of helping first-time homeowners has been acknowledged on the regional, provincial and now national level.

“We would also like to thank our local project partners: Lime Architecture, One Peak Creative, Bost Digital and Ace Project Marketing Group.”

The Nest at Findlay is now in final release, and visitors can tour the nominated three-bedroom show home located at 1225 Findlay Rd. on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

The multi-nominated Five Crossings project, which sold all 207 available homes during launch weekend in May 2022, will start delivering to new owners this summer. For those interested in learning more about the Millennial Developments Smart Community concept, the sister project to Five Crossings—Revo Kelowna—is now selling with prices starting in the upper $200,000s.

“Our Smart Community signature concept was specifically recognized by the CHBA because of the affordability, quality and opportunity to get into the market that it offers first-time buyers,” Tamblyn says. “To celebrate, we’ve added a really attractive new incentive offer on our studio homes to make it even easier for young buyers to get out of renting and into investing into themselves with a home that fits their needs and their lifestyle.”

To learn more about available homes, their limited time March incentive offer or to book a tour, visit Revo Kelowna.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.