Buzz Boss reminds everyone to be wary of ticks this time of year

Photo: CDC

Tick season is back in the Okanagan.

As the warmer months roll into the region, wood ticks become much more likely to bite, increasing the risk for people and pets trying to enjoy the sunny weather in their own yard.

That’s right: Staying out of the woods doesn’t make you safe from tick bites.

“Ticks are very attracted to the carbon dioxide we breathe, our vibrations and temperature,” Buzz Boss business unit leader Marcello Greco says. “This means the common things you see in an unmaintained yard such as tall grass, overgrown shrubs or leaf litter can pose a significant risk to people and pets.”

Photo: Contributed

Despite their tiny stature, ticks have certain bites that can pack a dangerous punch, known to spread ailments such as Lyme disease, with pets being in danger of sustaining tick paralysis.

However, preventative measures like the BuzzShield Insect Program can offer people peace of mind while enjoying their yards throughout the spring and summer.

The program specializes in stopping pests through yard inspections that identify the source of the problem, allowing the experts to apply their patented, eco-friendly insect spray.

“We send a licensed and trained professional to the house to work through a full yard inspection with the resident to identify pest attractants that should be addressed,” Greco says. “Our professionals also offer extended knowledge beyond spray, like helpful maintenance tips to keep their environment safe.”

The preventative practice helps manage other unwanted yard pests such as mosquitos, ants, spiders and rodents.

All insect control packages come with monthly followups to touch up problematic areas and guarantee results, meaning if the pests come back, so will the professionals at Buzz Boss.

It’s also important to note that while Buzz Boss specializes in safely preventing unwanted guests like ticks from entering your yard, none of the company’s practices harm pets, bees or wildlife.

“If you’re hoping to comfortably enjoy your yard this year, but are worried about bug bites interrupting the good times, give us a call or visit us online,” Greco says.

Buzz Boss makes it easy for Kelowna and Vernon residents to sign up for service. Visit the website here, choose your package and add your information. You will be enjoying your pest- and tick-free yard in no time.

Buzz Boss can also be reached by phone at 1-844-744-2899 or by email via [email protected] to schedule an inspection.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.