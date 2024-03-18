Spring into action and protect your vehicle with Vehicle Protective Solutions

Photo: VPS Kelowna

It can happen in an instant and change the look of your vehicle forever.

As springtime arrives in the Okanagan, so do the rocks, grit and salt that can cause premature wear and damage to a vehicle’s exterior.

Vehicle Protective Solutions, or VPS as it is more commonly known in Kelowna, specializes in the installation of XPEL automotive protection products, including paint protection film, ceramic coating and window tint.

Drivers hoping to protect their vehicle’s aesthetic from the harsh Canadian roads are encouraged to learn more about VPS Kelowna and the XPEL products it offers to safeguard from rock chips, gravel rash and scratches.

“The paint protection film is completely clear and nearly invisible once installed,” VPS Kelowna manager Jarrod Wickman says. “It is provided with a 10-year warranty and does a great job at preventing rock chip damage.

“It’s highly recommended to anyone wanting to protect and keep their vehicle looking new for years to come. All our installers are professionally trained and certified by XPEL to guarantee a quality application that is backed by a 10-year warranty.”

VPS’s other popular services include ceramic coatings that can be applied to virtually every surface of a vehicle, adding years of protection, shine and ease of maintenance without the time and money involved with maintaining its lustre like traditional waxes or sealants.

Window tint is another common service of VPS to provide heat rejection, along with enhanced aesthetics, privacy and UV protection for passengers and for the interior surfaces of a vehicle.

To make it easy for potential customers to learn more about their services, VPS provides free quotes to better understand the cost of a customized protection plan before committing.

For those specifically interested in automotive paint protection film, VPS’s website offers a unique configuration tool where motorists can input their vehicle type, preferred package and specific options such as the front hood and rocker panels to generate a free quote.

“We are reputable with over one hundred five-star Google reviews for our quality of service and installations, and we’re proud to say that VPS comes highly recommended by most car dealerships and body shops in and around Kelowna,” Wickman says.

To learn more about VPS Kelowna’s services, visit its website here or stop by its location at 124-2540 Enterprise Way in Kelowna.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.