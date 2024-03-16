Okanagan Clinical Trials looking for participants for autism spectrum disorders study

Photo: Depositphotos

Okanagan Clinical Trials invites adolescents and adults living with autism spectrum disorders, or ASD, to participate in an ongoing clinical study.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, is currently conducting a clinical study to determine the safety and effectiveness of an investigational medicinal product for ASD.

“ASD is a chronic disorder with significant functional impact on patients,” OCT principal investigator Dr. Eugene Okorie says. “This study seeks to advance the pursuit of expanding treatment options for the patients.”

To be eligible to participate in the clinical study, volunteers will need to be adolescents or adults between the ages of 12 and 45 who have or suspect they may have ASD. Approximately 32 study sites located in the United States, Canada, and Australia will participate in the clinical study.

“Advancing clinical research could profoundly affect the quality of life of future generations; we are proud to be a part of this process,” OCT president Dr. Kim Christie says.

Participation will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.