July occupancy for upscale living at Kelowna's Wardlaw Pandosy Village

Spring is just around the corner, as is the opportunity to live an upscale lifestyle at Wardlaw in South Pandosy, to truly enjoy the Okanagan to its fullest at an ideal location.

With the weather changing and the outdoor experiences increasing, whether it’s hiking, biking, golfing, taking a leisurely walk along the beach or just relaxing at a nearby café, plan your new lifestyle now at Wardlaw Pandosy Village residences, with occupancies scheduled for July this summer. These unique residences aim to become a complementary fixture for the premier community in the area, providing a unique opportunity to enjoy the vibrant and amenity-rich lifestyle of Pandosy Village as well as the surrounding Okanagan region.

Innascore Developments Inc. is the proud builder of these exclusive residences. It has a vision to create a product that not only boasts an attractive street appearance but also offers a high-quality living experience on the inside and out. The goal is to align its vision of boutique style living with the concept of a walkable and amenity rich community. Perfectly placed within the heart of South Pandosy, 640 Wardlaw Ave. combines all the above and is an essential part of a fast growing and developing neighbourhood.

There are only three of nine residences remaining: a one-bedroom, ground floor suite with 467 square feet of landscaped outdoor space for $599,900; a one-bedroom and den open concept suite, perfect for entertaining for $689,900; and a 951 square foot two-bedroom and den suite with 269 square feet of outdoor space for $779,900.

All suites are crafted with upscale features and finishes, including engineered hardwood flooring, high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, modern kitchen cabinetry and more. Special attention has been given to soundproofing to ensure a peaceful living environment. Wardlaw Pandosy Village offers various amenities and features for the convenience and enjoyment of residents, including secured parking, storage facilities, bike racks, pet-friendly accommodations, containing a secured dog-run for furry friends and thoughtfully designed landscaping to enhance the overall appeal of the building.

The location of Wardlaw Pandosy Village is highly desirable, offering easy access to various attractions and amenities in the area. Residents will have access to Mission Park Mall, Osprey Park, restaurants, sandy beaches along Okanagan Lake, the shopping district and cozy cafes. This prime location provides a wide range of activities and experiences for residents to enjoy. The neighbourhood represents an investment in exclusivity, an area of escalating real estate values that hold their value and is enriched with countless amenities without the busyness of the downtown core.

With only three out of the nine Wardlaw Pandosy Village residences still available for sale and occupancies just around the corner, plan a lifestyle of exclusivity now. The development requires just a 5% initial deposit, making it an excellent opportunity to purchase one of these unique and exclusive residences to enjoy the summer season.

For more information about Wardlaw Pandosy Village, you can visit the website at www.wardlawliving.com. Additionally, inquiries and connections with the sales advisor, Theresa Karpowich, can be made by calling 250-300-4911 or by sending an email to [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.