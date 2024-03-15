Notary publics have been serving their communities for several millennia

Photo: Stephen Goldberg, Unsplash

What is a notary public?

For this we need to go back to the beginning of the profession and work our way forward to present day. This history lesson will be broken into two parts: up to 1926 and 1926 to present.

A cursory look at the Society of Notaries Public of British Columbia website defines B.C. notaries as:

“Proud members of a select group of legal professionals commissioned by the Supreme Court of British Columbia. These unique legal advisors are highly trained in the provision of numerous non-contentious services, including land law and all the important personal planning tools available to the people of our province—wills, powers of attorney, representation agreements and advance directives. Throughout history, notaries have been recognized as individuals of impeccable integrity practising in a tradition of trust.

“A notary’s word, signature, and red notary seal are time-honoured testaments to the character and skill of these caring professionals.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. What is evident here is the fact that notaries are not only unique—and trusted—legal advisors, but that they have been around for a long, long time.

Notaries public are members of an ancient and honourable profession—some say the second oldest in the world—the origins of which can be traced back to the dawn of human civilization. Since the time of the pharaohs, notaries have been relied on for their trustworthiness and integrity and have played a key role in the development of governments, commerce and organized society. Precursors to notaries, Egyptian ‘sesh’ or ‘scribes’ were the earliest known chroniclers of official communications, dating back as early as 2750 BC. These scribes were responsible for the recording of events, whether they be official proclamations, personal letters, tax records or other important documents.

One such important document is the Babylonian legal text known as the Code of Hammurabi. Commissioned by King Hammurabi during 1755-1750 BC, the code is the oldest evidence of recorded law in the world. Scribes were entrusted to not only draft the text but also to perform certain notable tasks.

Fast forward to the Roman Empire and the true ancestors of modern notaries. The Roman slave Tiro, who died in 4 BC, developed a shorthand system called notae for taking down the speeches of the famed orator Cicero. Other witnessing stenographers came to be known as notarii, or notarius, and scribae. The notarii, being part of a small percent of literate citizens, were called upon to prepare contracts, wills and other important documents.

Notaries continued to emerge as trusted professionals throughout the centuries. In the time of the Order of the Knights Templar, from 1099 to 1307, their clergy was highly educated and became the critically important notaries for all Templar business, official documents, orders and proclamations. The introduction of notaries in England began in the 13th and 14th centuries, as English common law developed separately from most of the influences of Roman law. Initially, notaries were often appointed by the papal legate or the Archbishop of Canterbury and, similar to the Knights Templar, were members of the clergy. Eventually though, they became more secular in nature, thus laying the foundation for what we now know as the modern notary.

Fun fact: In the Middle Ages, notaries were even asked to witness the consummation of marriages involving royalty.

Notaries, always prominent, were called on by monarchs as European countries ventured into the new world. King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain, due to a lack of trust in Christopher Columbus, had notaries accompany him on his voyages to ensure all treasures found were accounted for and to document any and all noteworthy events.

In colonial America, only persons of high moral character were appointed as public notaries and were responsible for certification and safety of important documents. Notaries were considered to be invaluable to those conducting trans-Atlantic commerce, as they were independent and honest third parties in reporting damage or loss to a ship’s cargo.

From colonial times to present, common law jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada—Quebec and Louisiana being the only civil law jurisdictions—the profession evolved much into how you would view modern day notaries. They are appointed by the applicable state or provincial government, and for the most part they are commissioned for a set period of time. The primary role of notaries in most jurisdictions is to serve as an impartial witness, but duties can vary based on the applicable state or province.

And this is where B.C. notaries public differ. Not only are B.C. notaries commissioned by life by the Supreme Court of British Columbia, the services they can offer are of a much greater scope.

The next article will cover The Society of Notaries Public of British Columbia from its establishment in 1926 to present day. It will also explain how notaries differ from other Canadian provinces and American states.

