Habitat for Humanity Okanagan launches Heart of the Home Dream Kitchen Auction

Photo: Contributed Norelco Cabinets marketing manager Jaclyn Keppler

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, in partnership with Norelco Cabinets, has kicked off the Heart of the Home Dream Kitchen Auction. This first-time auction offers Okanagan residents the chance to transform their kitchen while supporting local families in need.

The Heart of the Home Dream Kitchen Auction features meticulously crafted cabinetry, luxurious Cambria quartz countertops, and a magnificent Pearl sink and faucet, all valued at over $50,000. This dream kitchen isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about creating a space where memories are made, laughter is shared and families gather.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan resource development director Danielle Smith says making a bid will be worth so much more than a kitchen renovation.

“The Heart of the Home Dream Kitchen Auction is a great example of the incredible generosity and compassion within our community,” she says. “With every bid that comes we are one step closer to building not just homes, but a better future filled with hope and opportunity for more local families.

“The Heart of the Home Dream Kitchen Auction isn’t just about upgrading your kitchen; it’s about transforming lives.

"We already have the first bid of $5000, with a goal to raise $20,000, so as you can imagine we are eager to see just how high it can go.”

You still have plenty of time to make your bid, as the online auction will not close until April 15, 2024. All of the auction details can be found on its website here.

“All I can say is Norelco Cabinets welcomes you to visit their design centre, located at 677 Willow Park Road in Kelowna, to check out the entire kitchen, from the very sleek cabinetry to the top tier Cambria quartz countertops to see for yourself how this custom designed kitchen just might be the dream kitchen for you,” Smith says.

This is your chance to own the kitchen of your dreams while making a profound, life changing difference in the lives of local children and their families. You can place your bid on this amazing dream kitchen today by visiting the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan website here.

