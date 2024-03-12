Haute House Design offers game-changing MagnaTracks shade system

Photo: Contributed

Haute House Design is excited to share a couple of big changes and in particular a few new products that it feels is really going to shake up the world of window coverings.

Nadine Alleyn and Haute House Design have been providing window coverings for more than 20 years. For many of those years they have been waiting for an exterior shade product worthy of the Okanagan extremes, and MagnaTracks is it.

MagnaTracks exterior shade system is a total game changer for outdoor living in the Okanagan. With the extreme weather, creating comfort for longer with a reliable and robust shade system is an absolutely priority for anyone who wants their patios and decks protected from the wind, rain, extreme heat, sun and bugs.

The MagnaTracks system stands completely apart from its competition, and in just a few short years its patented technology has sent this product to its rightful spot as the No. 1 exterior shade globally.

And it is No. 1 for a reason.

This shade system eliminates 98% of maintenance calls through the use of its patented technology that harnesses the strength of neodymium magnets. These magnets are the strongest on Earth, and along with utilizing Keder technology, together they create a completely self-correcting tracking system to eliminate hang ups, jams and rollovers.

This product is revolutionary in its design and ability to withstand stronger winds than any other system on the market, ensuring your outdoor spaces remain comfortable and completely protected. The inventor has really thought of even the smallest details, including the installation of a heavy-duty brush system which keeps the critters, such as bats, out of the housing, an extra heavy weight bar to help keep the blind within its tracks and the ability to adjust the angle of material to accommodate sloped decks for less gapping.

The benefits of MagnaTracks go well beyond its formidable strength. Installing these exterior shades increases your property’s value by adding more livable square footage, transforming patios, decks and outdoor dining areas into cozy, year-round havens. It is no surprise that homeowners, restaurants and wineries around the world have been quickly adopting MagnaTracks to maximize seasonal outdoor living and creating comfort for longer.

Meanwhile, one of the newest product additions at Haute House is a European concealment system that completely buries any drapery tracks and blind mechanisms within a ceiling cavity for an extremely clean finish that architects, designers and discerning clients love. The product is brand new to North America, and the team at Haute House Design is very excited to provide this hardware from Vernon to Osoyoos. It is sleek, beautiful and innovative. The product is called Blindspace, and more information about the terrific technology can be found on its website.

Haute House Design moved to its brand new studio in 2020 and immediately began working to secure the exclusivity of many of its product lines along with excellent pricing to create the new Okanagan Design Trade Centre. The centre was established to serve architects, the interior design community, contractors and folks who appreciate innovative products, competitive pricing and outstanding customer service.

With an extensive collection of suppliers, manufacturers, workrooms, artisans and fabricators, along with the most comprehensive window covering selection available and a massive fabric library, Haute House Design invites you to check out MagnaTracks, Blindspace and to visit the new Okanagan Design Trade Centre. Alleyn and her team would love to meet you and discuss how they can help provide information for your project.

The studio is located at 101-259 Backstreet Blvd. in Penticton, it can be reached at 250-770-1033, and more information can be found on its website here.

