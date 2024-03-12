Our Glass for all your glass needs

Photo: Contributed

When you go to Our Glass in Penticton for your glass needs, you can count on several things, including knowledgeable experts with years of experience in the glass industry, top-notch customer service, attention to detail, high-end materials, fair pricing and a stellar reputation.

The company, started in 2000, offers a full range of windows glass and glazing services but owner Lanny Swanson said his company specializes in custom shower enclosures and wine rooms.

“Wine rooms have become very popular here,” he said, noting many of his customers have opted to use the space under their stairs for the purpose.

With the popularity of wine in the Okanagan thanks to the growing and world-recognized wine industry here, creating a stunning space to store wine in a home is something more and more people are deciding to do.

Wine cellars are becoming a modern trend in many homes and are considered a unique highlight of a house. They not only allow for proper storage of wine, at the right temperature and humidity, they help preserve wines and are convenient. Having a wine room where you can keep many bottles can save you a lot of money in the long-run. Purchasing wines in quantity, or on a case-by-case basis, means you pay less per bottle, as many sellers often offer discounts for bulk purchases. A glassed in wine room helps beautify and display your collection.

Wines, like other natural foods, have a short shelf life and will go bad if stored somewhere where the temperature and humidity are constantly changing. A wine’s quality can be compromised by even a mild temperature and humidity increase, so an enclosed wine room protects your investment.

That is why most serious wine drinkers have wine rooms equipped to control temperature and humidity, so wine can be kept properly.

Starting at just $4,000, a wine room is an investment in your home as it provides a stunning amenity, especially if created in space that is not currently being used in your home. No matter the style of wine room you want, Our Glass can create a focal point for your home to perfectly store and display your wine collection.

Photo: Contributed

The company’s custom glass expertise also extends to the creation of spectacular shower enclosures to go with any new bathroom renovations.

Renovated bathrooms add value to you home and create convenience by also adding a stunning modern look. Glass shower enclosures improve the look of bathrooms, providing the convenience and elegance.

Easy to maintain, they provide endless design alternatives, provide a brighter, open style to your bathroom and a clean, fresh look that minimizes the chance of soap-build up and mould as they are easy to clean. They also offer more space and functionality.

Be it large commercial jobs or smaller residential projects, no job is too big or too small for Our Glass. The company even creates custom mirrors for its clients. It works with residential customers, public agencies, educational institutions, health facilities, private developers and commercial clients While many may not realize it, the company’s work can be seen all over Penticton, including all the glass Covid barriers at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

Over the years, Our Glass has built its reputation, mainly through word of mouth, attracting loyal customers who provide repeat business.

For more information about Our Glass, go to its website, ourglass.ca or see its showroom at 101-2100 Dartmouth Road in Penticton.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.