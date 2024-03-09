Innovative PTSD and trauma treatment program helps get your life back

Photo: Contributed Diversified Rehabilitation Groups Lodge in Kelowna, where the five-week residential portion of its 11-week PTSD and trauma program takes place.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, can be debilitating for those who suffer from it, including those in high-stress professions such as first responders like paramedics, police officers, firefighters, those in the military and veterans.

But there is help available, including right here in the Okanagan.

Diversified Rehabilitation Group, headquartered and located in Kelowna, offers an innovative customized small group, five-week intensive residential program that, in the words of many who have been through it, “helps get your life back.”

Alongside individual counselling treatment, program participants spend time with other first responders and veterans who are on their own journey of healing and recovery, living with them, cooking with them, recreating together and developing lasting, powerful support networks.

“The impact of peer support on the recovery process is massive and lasts a life,” says Diversified’s website.

The program, which takes eight people at a time and includes the five-week residential phase and six weeks of post-treatment support to help ease those in recovery back into their day-to-day lives, has proven successful since its establishment in 2014.

Delivered by professional clinicians, including registered psychologists, clinical counsellors, mental health coaches, support workers and yoga and mindfulness instructors, all of whom are experts in dealing with those who have PTSD and trauma-related symptoms. The program does not mix first responders and veterans with members of the general public, who can also find help through Diversified’s programming.

According to Diversified chief mental health officer and CEO Derek Sienko, it’s important for participants in the small groups to have the support of people with similar work experiences, as they know what their fellow participants go through regularly.

A survivor of PTSD himself, which he suffered after a workplace accident in 1993, Sienko has a deep understanding of PTSD and Post Traumatic Stress Injury and has put together a highly qualified team to work with those who turn to Diversified for help.

And the results appear to speak for themselves.

Past participants, such as police officer Brian and retired aid worker Deborah, both credit Diversified with helping them get their lives back after PTSD appeared to have, at least in part, taken them away.

“There were days when even getting dressed in the morning may be a hard decision,” says Brian. “Now I’m living on my own, living life and making decisions I probably could not have made if it weren’t for this programs."

Deborah tells a similar story, saying she was struggling before enroling in the program. While she recognized she needed help, she felt she was “sliding backward” and had difficulty doing even the simplest tasks.

“I went in open to transformation and healing. I was desperate for healing.”

While she admits she is not completely recovered, she says she now feels she has “the tools in my toolkit” to assess how she is doing.

“I have hope and I’m moving forward,” she says.

Brian and Deborah’s stories are just two of many, a testament to the lives Diversified’s PTSD and trauma program has helped.

Photo: Contributed The stunning inside of the residential lodge where Diversified Rehabilitation Group offers part of its PTSD and trauma treatment.

A recent study, conducted by the National Police Federation and the University of Regina on the the mental health of 1,348 serving RCMP officers across Canada found while RCMP recruits are typically more mentally healthy and resilient than the general population, officers, through the function of their service, are exposed to a variety of potentially psychologically traumatic events while experiencing significant organizational and operational stressors.? The results of frequent exposure to potentially psychologically traumatic events, unique and challenging stressors and inadequate mental health supports, are a high prevalence of mental health disorders and suicidal behaviour on the force.

To ensure RCMP officers receive the support they need, the NPF is urging the RCMP to start a dialogue with it, as well as private service providers, and the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment, to discuss a strategy that is holistic, independent, and centred around prevention, early identification, and treatment.

Diversified's program also offers an optional pre-admission program to help prepare participants for the intensive residential five-week first phase and the subsequent six-week post-treatment support. Sienko said 87% of participants opt for the pre-admission program and it has shown itself to be beneficial to the participant's outcome.

“Even after treatment people can crash, so post-treatment-support is so important,” said Sienko, who immigrated from Poland to Canada in 1989 and received a masters degree in military psychology from Adler's University and a social work degree from University of Manitoba. In addition, he is also a police chaplain, which helps him understand the struggles of first responders, veterans and their loved ones.

In addition to the PTSD treatment program, Diversified also offers other specialized mental health programs for both first responders and the general public. It does not, however, offer substance abuse treatment and anyone with substance abuse issues must deal with them successfully before they can be accepted into the Diversified PTSD and trauma program.

The residential first phase of the PTSD and trauma program takes place at Diversified’s purpose-built lodge, a beautiful residential facility build for healing and set on three acres of stunning land overlooking Kalamalka and Wood Lakes. There, participants enjoy the calm serenity of the outdoors as they embark on their healing journey.

Having grown in both scale and treatment options since the program was established in 2014, Diversified continues to tweak the way it offers its healing to best suit the needs of participants, says Sienko.

Diversified also offers mental health programs and treatment for anxiety and depression.

One way it helps participants feel more comfortable is by allowing a support person to stay with them at the lodge for the first two weeks of the residential portion of the program. Another way is by having the participants cook meals together, allowing them to not only get to know one another but also support each other in the program.

“It’s challenging for them to reach out for help,” says Sienko. “We do everything we can to assist them.”

For more information about Diversified’s PTSD and trauma program, contact its office in Kelowna via email at [email protected] or go to PTSDrecovery.ca.

