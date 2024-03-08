Tourism Vernon finds North Okanagan city's true identity in rebranding effort

Photo: Tourism Vernon

Tourism Vernon has been hard at work over the last several months, engaging with local stakeholders to create a fresh new look in order to attract visitors to one of the most beautiful regions of Canada.

The organization’s priority in its rebranding effort was to ensure that both tourists and residents see Vernon’s genuine character reflected in its marketing initiatives.

“We want local residents to look at our marketing campaigns and think ‘Yes! That’s us!’ just as much as we want tourists to look at our marketing and think ‘Let’s check out Vernon!’” Tourism Vernon manager Torrie Silverthorn says.

Photo: Tourism Vernon

Consider it mission accomplished. The new image covers all of Vernon’s characteristics, like outdoorsy and sportsy, friendly and approachable, and chilled out and stress-free. The North Okanagan city is the valley’s cool, laid-back cousin who likes to get active and have a little fun.

“Truth is, we’ve never felt like we really fit the Okanagan stereotype,” the organization’s brand story begins. “Rising up from the monochromatic, arid landscapes to the south, Vernon’s surroundings give way to spectacular lake-studded vistas in a kaleidoscope of colours, where sage-covered hills meet verdant forests and fertile valleys.

“And with this change of scenery comes a change of pace. An attitude shift. An intentional approach to life that melds a love for the outdoors and an appreciation for the arts with a quieter, laid back, community-oriented and nature-driven lifestyle.”

The rebranding was the organization’s first in more than eight years, and it started with a new website that was introduced in late 2023, just in time for the holiday season. It also coincided with Greater Vernon's being named the official Trails Capital of BC, which Tourism Vernon embraced by emphasizing its extensive network of trails that encompasses hiking and biking paths, paddle routes and connections through its arts, culture and downtown areas.

“There are lots of destinations across B.C. that have great trail networks, but we have something unique in Vernon—we have a trail for everyone,” Silverthorn says. “Whether you’re a beginner, a family with young children, an adventure seeker or a black run all day kind of person, we’ve got a stellar trail for you in the Greater Vernon area.”

The key to finding the city’s ideal identity was through extensive stakeholder engagement. This collaborative effort involved key figures from Vernon's business and tourism sectors, ensuring the new brand direction hit the nail on the head with both locals and visitors. Those involved included Downtown Vernon Association, SilverStar, Vernon Winter Carnival, Regional District of the North Okanagan and Vernon Public Art Gallery.

“Our engagement sessions helped us understand the local residents’ and tourism partners’ sentiment,” Silverthorn says. “We are a real community, and we don’t want to try to be something we’re not.

“At the same time, we know we have something special here in Vernon and, as a community, we are happy to share that with visitors that can appreciate Vernon for who we are—and who we are not.”

The engagement sessions were instrumental in defining the core attributes, characteristics, values and beliefs of Tourism Vernon’s brand. They came at a time when Vernon was experiencing remarkable growth in tourism and visitation numbers post-pandemic, positioning it as a go-to Okanagan destination.

Feedback from engagement sessions highlighted the importance of authenticity and community pride in Vernon’s brand messaging. The consensus was clear: Vernon is a community that values its uniqueness and is eager to share its authentic charm and exceptional experiences with visitors who appreciate the city for what it truly is.

Tourism Vernon's commitment to its new brand narrative will be showcased through ongoing releases of new videos and content across its website and social media channels, inviting both locals and tourists to engage with the city’s unique offerings.

Tourism Vernon’s new look can be found on its website here.

Photo: Tourism Vernon (L to R): Visitor services co-ordinator Karen Savill, administrative assistant Cocine Wattie, manager Torrie Silverthorn, marketing co-ordinator Hilary Irvine and marketing co-ordinator Hannah Lucich.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.