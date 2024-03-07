Trail Appliances dishing out deals at its new outlet centre in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

They are two words that can make many a shopper tingle with excitement.

Outlet centre.

Many will therefore be excited to hear that Trail Appliances has opened an outlet centre on Matrix Crescent near Kelowna International Airport. Its doors swung open last fall, and deals there are taking off.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for customers in the market to check out an outlet centre for appliances,” Trail Appliances Kelowna general manager Ryan Kurtz says. “I think we’re probably the only outlet appliance centre in the Okanagan Valley.”

Outlet centres open for several reasons, including excess inventory management, brand exposure and expansion, and product life cycle management. In other words, when the new product comes in, there is a home for the extra appliances—often at reduced prices. Outlet centres are also an option for items that might have minor scrapes but still work perfectly well.

“Sometimes there’ll be a case with a product that might have had slight damage from shipping or something along those lines,” Kurtz says. “It makes sense to pass that savings on to a consumer rather than ship appliances all over the world for a dent.”

Customers can also take advantage of builder order cancellations, which are brand new appliances that cannot be returned to the vendor.

Trail Appliances’ Kelowna outlet centre runs the gamut when it comes to inventory, featuring fridges, ranges, dishwashers, and ventilation and laundry items. Some of the brands you will find include Samsung, LG, KitchenAid and Bosch. In fact, Trail Appliances boasts a mixture of more than 50 brands from North America and around the world.

It’s the newest showroom in the Trail Appliances family, and Kurtz and his team are excited to show it off to customers.

The new outlet centre is attached to an expanded warehouse facility, which means it has much more stock that is ready to collect—or deliver—to locals in the Okanagan Valley.

This is a great year to visit Trail Appliances, too, as the company will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in September.

"Trail Appliances has been in the Okanagan since 2003,” Kurtz says, “and we’re proud to offer new ways to help locals make their everyday life better.”

If you want to see what the Kelowna outlet centre has to offer before you journey to its Matrix Crescent location, you can check out the available products on its website here.

Photo: Contributed

