Do not wait, as spring is busiest time of the year at Penticton's Complete Storage

Photo: Contributed

Spring is almost here, so you know what that means.

It’s time to clean and organize.

This is the time of year when Penticton’s Complete Storage Centres starts to really buzz with activity, as spaces get snapped up by those who are putting away their winter gear or storing all the items in their home that they want to keep but simply do not have the room to do so. Now is the time to declutter your home, business or recreational space, but the closer you get to summer, the less likely it is you will be able to get the space you need during the storage wars that happen in the spring.

Those spaces include boat and RV storage areas, which are highly coveted due to Complete Storage’s central location near downtown Penticton. There are plenty of Pentictonites who have to head out of town to retrieve their boat or RV, but not those who store them at Complete Storage.

Photo: Contributed

“Perhaps you don’t have a spot for your boat at one of the marinas in town,” Complete Storage representative Max Picton says, “Without a marina slip, you’d typically need to travel to a neighbouring community for your boat. With our convenient location near downtown Penticton, you can easily access it quickly, which is perfect for those spontaneous afternoon outings.”

In addition to its prime location, Complete Storage is ahead of the curve when it comes to advanced technology and security. The business offers smart locks and digital key sharing, and the security measures include AI equipped video surveillance to track every living thing that is on the property—day and night. That is something not every storage company offers.

“We’re state of the art and very secure,” Picton says. “For businesses looking for a little extra space, the flexibility of our digital key sharing feature is quite nice, because you can share digital keys with employees. For businesses it's very handy. They are in full control and can revoke that access at any time as well.”

Complete Storage is great not only for people looking to store precious items, but it’s remarkably handy for businesses as well. Landscaping and restoration companies, for example, use Complete Storage, as do other small and medium-sized businesses who need a little extra room.

The drive-up, indoor storage units are all eight feet tall by eight feet wide, and they come in depths of four, six and a half, 10 and 20 feet.

The Complete Storage website has a page that helps you pick the perfect size required for your items, and it also offers transparent pricing so you pay the number that you see. There are no hidden fees or setup costs, and a 10% discount is offered to those who prepay for a full year’s worth of storage.

You do not have to speak to anyone to rent from Complete Storage, and you could be filling your space within minutes of signing up for your unit online. Bookings can be made online 24/7 at completestorage.ca, or you can call (855) 800-0504. Don't wait too long, though, because the battle for storage is on during spring cleaning season.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.