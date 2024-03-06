Vernon's South End Spine & Sports Physical Therapy gets to root of your pain

Photo: Contributed

If you have a nagging pain you think you will just have to live with for the rest of your life, why not give South End Spine & Sports Physical Therapy a try?

After all, the therapists at the Vernon physiotherapy clinic have seen just about everything when it comes to body issues. The three physical therapists have nearly a century of experience combined, which means there is a good chance one or all of them will have a good idea of what’s wrong and how to tackle it.

“Experience sets us apart,” South End Spine & Sports physical therapist Nathan Bruneau says. “We have the most experienced staffing here. Practitioner for practitioner, we have 88 years of experience between three of us. I don’t know that anywhere else could say that.”

Photo: Contributed

And if you think too much experience means they are not on the cutting edge, think again. Bruneau, Lisa Crockett and Robert Powls have all taken multiple courses following their initial graduations, which means they are up on the latest treatments to go along with their vast experience.

South End Spine & Sports can help you in your recovery from back pain, neck pain, headaches, jaw pain, muscle strains, joint and ligament sprains, fractures and dislocations, overuse and sports injuries. It can also assist in pre- and post-surgical care.

South End Spine & Sports, which is located at 7-2601 Highway 6 in Vernon, is also approved for coverage of ICBC and WorkSafe BC claims. Both ICBC and WSBC cover the cost of treatment, and there are no user fees associated with the coverage program, which makes care more readily accessible.

If that weren’t enough, the South End Spine and Sports team is also certified to provide acupuncture and intramuscular stimulation, or IMS, where needles are inserted deep into dysfunctional muscles to release tension. The treatment can also reduce pressure on irritated and hypersensitive nerves.

Photo: Contributed

Simply put, South End Spine & Sports is motivated to make your life better.

“We don’t just massage a sore muscle,” Bruneau says. “We make sure we know why that happened and how to make it better and how to keep it from staying around. Not only am I going to make you feel better now, but I’m going to make sure that this doesn't hit you again in six months or a year.

“Our biggest advantage is we not only work on the problem, but we keep it from coming back again.”

Bruneau says the most common affliction that people forget can be treated at physical therapy is a headache or migraine. South End Spine & Sports can get to the root of some migraines that are physically based, but others are caused by medical issues beyond the physical therapy realm.

“If you've got a physical affliction from your head to your toe, we can help you,” Bruneau says. “We might not be able to solve it, but maybe we can make it less intense or we can make it harder to trigger. Maybe we can give you better techniques in dealing with it.

“There’s lots of ways that we can help, even if it’s not ‘curing’ it. We can help you deal with it or make sure it’s less bothersome to your life.”

Learn more about South End Spine & Sports Physical Therapy by visiting its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.