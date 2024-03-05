Board game stay-and-play one of the many attractions at Penticton's Just 4 Fun

Photo: Just 4 Fun

Is there such a thing as having too much fun?

No. No there is not.

And that is why Just 4 Fun in Penticton is thriving these days, welcoming board game players, disc golfers, pickleball players and trading card fanatics more than ever before.

A particularly exciting addition at the store, located at 358 Main St. in the South Okanagan city, is the board game stay-and-play offer. Just 4 Fun owner Leigh Follestad has set up numerous tables throughout the space and welcomes anyone and everyone to come on in and play board games—for free.

Stay-and-play board games offer a unique and engaging experience that combines the joy of gaming with a welcoming community atmosphere, making them a fun destination for people of various ages and interests.

Just 4 Fun has more than 500 board games from which to choose, which means you will never get bored playing the same game over and over. There’s nothing better than getting off your screen for a few hours and having some fun with friends and family.

The downtown Penticton store is also the South Okanagan home for Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer. MTG is one of the world’s most popular collectible card games, while Warhammer is a tabletop miniature war battle. Players of both games gather several times a week at Just 4 Fun to try to reign supreme over their fellow combatants.

“We had all these events and everything that we were using tables for, and that’s why it was natural for us to add games for stay-and-play,” Follestad says.

And since the games are played on location, Just 4 Fun has thousands of Magic: The Gathering single cards, so it is the place to go when you are looking to expand your repertoire. The store also buys singles and collections.

The fun does not stop there at Just 4 Fun. In fact, it’s just beginning. It has a massive selection of Lego, Pop! Funkos, toys and stuffies and sports cards.

The store is also the place to go for pickleball and disc golf supplies. Pickleball especially is gaining significant steam in the South Okanagan, and Just 4 Fun has everything you need to pick up victories on the court. It has the best disc golf selection outside of the Lower Mainland, and even then might compete with the coast.

“We always offer the best price guarantee,” Follestad says. “We will match any competitive price on anything we sell in the store. Come to us first. You’ll always get the best price.”

And if playing board games or trading cards isn’t your cup of tea, you can always bring some friends to Just 4 Fun for its next level sports simulator. You will feel like you’re actually on the golf course. It’s only $30 an hour, and the first 30 minutes are free.

