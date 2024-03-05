Sandstone Landscaping Supplies has expanded into hardscaping for all outdoor dreams

Photo: Belgard

Are you ready to transform your outdoor living area into a space that is as inviting and functional as it is beautiful?

Sandstone Landscaping Supplies, renowned for its extensive selection of gravel, rocks, soil and turf, is ready to make that happen. That’s because the Penticton-based company has expanded into hardscaping supplies. Now, alongside its flagship products, customers can explore a vast array of paving stones perfect for creating dream driveways, patios, retaining walls and walkways. The company’s new hardscape offerings come from top brands like Basalite, Barkman, Belgard and BellaTurf, ensuring quality and style for every outdoor project.

Outdoor living should be a source of inspiration every time you step outside. It’s about crafting spaces that not only extend the comfort and aesthetics of your home but also enrich your lifestyle, whether you’re taking a moment to unwind, reconnecting with nature or hosting memorable gatherings. The entrance to your home sets the tone for visitors, with sweeping driveways and well-defined pathways that not only beautify but also extend a warm invitation. These outdoor areas serve as the backdrop for countless joyful moments, where the right paving can enhance gatherings, making them even more inviting and relaxing for family and friends.

Photo: Bella Turf

Reimagining your outdoor spaces encourages you to think boldly and creatively. By experimenting with patterns, textures and colours, you can redefine the ambiance of your home and its surroundings. This not only elevates the visual appeal but also increases the value of your property by making the most of every square foot, creating broader vistas and fostering a sense of unity.

Additionally, choosing eco-friendly and weather-resistant paving solutions can protect your home from the elements. Such options not only beautify your outdoor space but also promote efficient water management, ensuring healthy drainage and safeguarding your property against water damage.

As the Okanagan gets ready to go outdoors in 2024, Sandstone Landscaping Supplies is not just expanding its product range but also embracing the latest trends that redefine outdoor living spaces. Here is a look at three landscaping trends set to dominate this year:

1. Outdoor Living Areas

The concept of outdoor living spaces has evolved far beyond a simple patio or dining set. In 2024, the trend is all about creating inviting, functional living areas outdoors. These spaces are designed for lounging, entertaining and dining, and are equipped with outdoor kitchens, fire pits and gazebos. Sandstone offers the supplies you need to curate these inspiring spaces, making your backyard a seamless extension of your indoor living area.

Photo: Sandstone Landscaping Supplies

2. Artificial Grass: A Sustainable Choice

With an increasing focus on sustainability, artificial grass is becoming a preferred choice for many homeowners. Not only does it save water, time and money, but it also offers a no-maintenance solution for a lush, green lawn year-round. Sandstone’s selection includes top-quality artificial turf from BellaTurf, a Canadian brand known for its realistic and environmentally friendly products. Opting for artificial grass means more time to enjoy your outdoor space without the upkeep. It is also safe for young ones and pets.

3. Embrace Colour in Landscaping

Colour is making a bold statement in 2024 landscaping trends. From the deep purples of dark foliage for a dramatic effect to vibrant hues that add texture and life, colour is essential in personalizing your outdoor space. Sandstone is excited to introduce its colourful landscaping glass boulders, among other colourful hardscaping options, to help you make a statement with your landscaping project.

Whether you're seeking the perfect pavers for your next outdoor project, the best in sod and turf or looking to dive into the latest landscaping trends, Sandstone Landscaping Supplies has everything you need. The company’s expansion into hardscaping and its commitment to following and leading trends ensures that your outdoor space will not only be beautiful but also on the cutting edge of design and sustainability.

You can shop online at Sandstone Landscaping Supplies or give the team a call at 250-488-1664 to place your order for delivery. If you want to see some of the products first-hand, visit Sandstone at 1945 Government St. in Penticton.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.