Dwell Property Management ready to help Okanagan stratas thrive

Photo: Contributed

If you have been part of a strata development or even a strata council, you are well aware how tough it can be to keep a great property manager.

Research has found there is a 90% turnover rate in property managers every three years or so, which never bodes well for continuity, communication and productivity in a strata development.

That is a big reason why Dwell Property Management has expanded its services to the Okanagan and opened a branch office in Kelowna. The community-minded company, which started a quarter century ago in Vancouver and has grown into one of the province’s largest private strata management companies, is now accepting clients in the Okanagan.

Photo: Contributed Sheri Watson and Ryan Fitzpatrick

“If you hire Dwell, what you’re getting is a senior manager for the long term,” Dwell managing broker Ken Armstrong says. “That’s what a lot of clients want.”

Dwell manages strata-titled residential properties, non-profit residences, apartment buildings and commercial properties. All told, it oversees more than 650 buildings across the province and employs approximately 120 staff members, including senior managers Ryan Fitzpatrick and Sheri Watson, who have moved to the Okanagan for the long haul.

The company is serious about doing everything it can to prove that it is part of each community in which it does business, like sponsoring a Penticton Minor Hockey Association hockey team for three years and actively looking for other youth sports teams and tournaments to sponsor.

“We really try to focus on making sure that our manager is staying with their clients for a long period of time to create that consistency year over year,” Watson says. “Help to build a sense of community and relationships—not only with the strata council, but with the owners.”

Armstrong says the main reason why Dwell is able to keep continuity with its property managers is because of its business model.

“Dwell is different,” Armstrong says. “Our partnership-style employment model attracts top industry talent, gives our managers the freedom to choose which clients are right for them and keeps them invested in both the success of their managed properties and the satisfaction of their clients.”

As a result, Dwell Property Management has a client retention rate of approximately 98%, which Armstrong says “is unheard of in the industry.”

The continuity and community support spills over to Dwell’s relationships with vendors as well.

“It’s important that we are dedicated to maintaining good, longstanding relationships with our clients, but also with other industry professionals,” Watson says, “because that is definitely something that is important to clients.”

If you are looking for a property manager and are tired of the endless turnover in that search, more information about Dwell Property Management can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.