Osoyoos Golf Club will open March 8, range and restaurant already operating

It’s time to dust off those clubs and get ready to hit the links.

There is no better place to do that early in the season than at Osoyoos Golf Club, which will open a week from today on Friday, March 8.

Osoyoos has one of the friendliest climates in Canada, which means early-season golf there feels like regular-season golf. Osoyoos Golf Club is usually the first public course to open in the Okanagan each year, giving all golfers an opportunity to finally get out and make some birdies.

“It’s just nice for people, especially if you’ve been cooped up in Canada all winter,” Osoyoos Golf Club general manager Doug Robb says. “Even though it hasn’t been a crazy, cold winter, it’s just nice to get out and get the muscles moving.”

Osoyoos Golf Club has two 18-hole courses, and its Desert Gold track will be the first to open on March 8.

“It’s a huge property,” Robb says. “You think you’re in Mesquite or Phoenix. There’s huge distances between greens and tees, and it’s target golf. The vistas are fantastic. You get lots of views of the lake and the surrounding area. Lots of elevation changes, but the golf is flat. What I mean by that is you get tees that are raised, but you’re playing down to flat fairways. So it’s a pretty majestic property.”

The other course, Park Meadows, is more tree-lined and lush, and therefore will open towards the end of March. You don’t have to wait until next Friday to take your first swing in anger, either, as the driving range is open daily.

The pro shop is also open, with new products arriving all the time, and Robb’s team of top-notch professionals are already giving sessions. Callaway, Titleist and other big brands will be doing club fittings early in the season as well, so anyone interested in a new set of sticks should contact the pro shop for more details.

Another proper way to prepare for the upcoming season is to visit the course’s Greenside Bar & Grill and enjoy a delicious lunch while overlooking the layout to plot your shots once the first tee opens for business.

Greenside Bar & Grill last year hired talented executive chef Herman Subaru, and food and beverage manager Alana Egli will make sure you are always fed and watered throughout the golf season.

“It’s been fantastic up in the restaurant,” Robb says.

Even though you have to wait a week to hit a ball, you can determine exactly when you will be doing so, as you can book your tee time here on Saturday (March 2), beginning at 7 a.m.

