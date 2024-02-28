Tourism Kelowna's Local Savings Pass will save you money during entertaining staycation

Photo: Tourism Kelowna/Shawn Talbot Photography

It’s been a couple of months since Christmas, and the days of suntanning on the beach are still a few months away. That means now is the perfect time to treat yourself with some sensational Kelowna moments. With spring break coming up, why not plan a staycation that includes lots of savings?

The free #exploreKelowna Local Savings Pass is just what the doctor ordered. More than 25 businesses are offering up a discount or special deal to make your visit a little easier on your pocketbook.

And everyone knows your pocketbook could use a break as well.

There are so many options in the #exploreKelowna Local Savings Pass that it is easy to come up with the perfect Kelowna day. Here is one such example of how you can spend a full 24 hours seeing the best Kelowna has to offer while saving plenty of money along the way.

1. Bread Co. (Pandosy or Bernard)

You are going to need plenty of energy for your day, and a Bread Co. Breakfast Sammie is just the way to get it. The best part is when you buy one Breakfast Sammie, you get the second one at half price with the Local Savings Pass. Of course, you won’t be blamed if you grab some of Bread Co.’s rich pastries or whole-grain fresh bread on your way out the door.

2. Damara Day Spa at Delta Grand Okanagan Resort

Once you’ve been fed and watered, it is time to sit back and relax. The full-service spa is offering through the Local Savings Pass 20% off its popular Pure Heaven Package, which includes a 60-minute massage and 60-minute eminence organic facial. Or, you can get 20% off its Signature Deluxe Facial. No one leaves the spa more stressed than they were before they arrived.

3. Planet Lazer

This is the part of the day for the kids, if you have them. Planet Lazer is the perfect place to burn some energy for an hour or two, as it features more than 6,000 square feet and two floors for extreme laser tag. There are also plenty of arcade options, and you will receive 20 free arcade credits when you purchase two games of laser tag for your young gunslingers.

4. Sandhill Winery

You can’t have a Kelowna day without enjoying some vino, and you do not have to go far to get to Sandhill Winery. Conveniently located downtown, Sandhill offers a large selection of award-winning, single vineyard and small lot wines to taste year-round. When you use the Local Savings Pass, you will enjoy a complimentary welcome wine with any tasting.

5. West Coast Grill & Oyster Bar Kelowna

Now you’re hungry. The good news is West Coast Grill & Oyster Bar Kelowna has everything you need for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can catch the end of happy hour, which goes until 5:30 p.m., and then order from the long list of fresh, culinary creations on the menu. And when you have the Local Savings Pass, you get 20% off on lunch and dinner food orders.

6. Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

Kelowna is home to plenty of cultural offerings, and few are more memorable or magnificent than Okanagan Symphony Orchestra. The third-largest professional orchestra in B.C. has been performing for nearly 65 years, and with your Local Savings Pass you can get 25% off two tickets to a main stage series concert at Kelowna Community Theatre.

7. Eldorado Resort

Whew! What a day. It’s time for some shuteye, and what better place to do that than at Eldorado Resort. Kelowna’s premier waterfront resort will offer you a stunning view when you wake up the next morning, and you’ll have a smile on your face already because you got 20% off your room at Hotel Eldorado thanks to the Local Savings Pass.

To sign up now for your complimentary Local Savings Pass, visit the Tourism Kelowna website here.

