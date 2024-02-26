When it comes to signs, JAFA Signs really stands out

Photo: Contributed

When it comes to sign making, JAFA Signs Ltd. in Penticton has you covered.

The company, celebrating its 29th year in business, not only has the trained and knowledgeable people to meet all your sign needs, they also have the experience.

The owners Angela and Dallas Fish have made signs and murals, large and small, for corporate and government clients, and has wrapped everything from vehicles to buildings, over the years, including wrapping the B.C. Mining Museum in Britannia Beach near Squamish.

In 2008 their sign company moved its operation to Squamish to serve as a sign maker for the Winter Olympic Games held in Vancouver and Whistler that year. Following its successful participation in the games, they moved back to Penticton, acquired JAFA Industries and merged it with their sign business, rebranding itself as JAFA Signs Ltd. eight years ago.

It has now moved into larger premises on Okanagan Avenue in Penticton that not only offers a 10,000-square-f00t shop and work bay but also a 3,000-square-foot showroom.

Photo: Contributed

While the company specializes in vehicle graphics and wraps, it also provides a wide range of other creative sign services and its work is easy to spot around Penticton, including the city sign at the King’s Park recreational facility, the distinctive Welcome to Naramata sign on Naramata Road and the large building wrap on the Wildflower Distillery on Martin Street, to name just a few.

As one of the largest and most popular sign companies in the city, JAFA Signs also keeps abreast of the latest technologies in sign-making, giving it the ability to provide exactly what its clients need.

“The technology is always changing,” says company president Angela Fish. “Everything is more digital now.”

To meet the requirements of those changes, Fish says the company sends its employees for specialized training and instruction on sign creation, installation and products, especially when it comes to the wrapping products it can provide.

Photo: Contributed

One of those is a high-tech architectural film wrap made by 3M that can only be installed by specially trained technicians. JAFA Signs Ltd. employs some of only a handful of people in B.C. licensed to install the fire-retardant film.

The commitment to training its employees, who provide the highest level of service, is reflected in the fact many of those employees have been with Angela and Dallas for more than 20 years.

“We have 13 employees,” says Fish. Including graphic designers, fabricators and technicians, installers, lighting techs, carpenters and 3M preferred wrappers.”

She says while sign-making is not recognized as a trade in B.C., it does require the services of many professionals who are certified tradespeople and the level of their training is reflected in the quality of the work they do.

So, whether it is wholesale sign installations, billboards, illuminated signs, LED retrofits, sign removal or servicing, vehicle and building graphics or wraps, wall murals, 3-D CNC graphic signs, or any other type of sign JAFA Signs Ltd. is the South Okanagan's top choice for sign Installation.

For more information go to jafasigns.com.