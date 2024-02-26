Summerland's Haywire Winery giving back to Okanagan with Certified Local program

Photo: Shari Saysomsack

A Summerland winery has decided the people who live in the Okanagan deserve something a little special.

Haywire Winery has created the free Certified Local program, which offers a host of remarkable benefits, including complimentary flash tastings for you and up to three guests in its new lounge or on its patio, a 10% discount at the winery on any product at any time and early notices about special events.

Certified Local will also get you perks at three neighbouring resorts and restaurants in the burgeoning Summerland hospitality scene. Snapping up a Certified Local card will get holders 15% off best available rates at Summerland Waterfront Resort, a 15% discount at Zias Stonehouse Restaurant and 15% off food at Shaughnessy’s Cove restaurant.

Photo: Melissa Leung

“We appreciate and value our local community,” general manager Craig Pingle says. “We want to show our gratitude to the local Okanagan residents who have supported us since the industry started over 40 years ago.

“They’ve supported us through thick and thin, and now that we’re past the pandemic years we want to welcome them back with open arms.”

It’s no secret the wine industry has been through the ringer over the last few years, whether it was wildfires or rockslides or cold snaps or pandemics. Pingle says locals have always supported the industry, so showing a little love in return just felt right.

“Why don't we do something really nice for them to show them that we know that they’re still here and that we appreciate their long-term loyalty,” Pingle says. “If you live between Osoyoos and Vernon, pop on in with your friends and family for complimentary tasting.”

The Certified Local card is valid from March 15 to June 15, and then again from Sept. 15 to Dec. 15, which means conditions are perfect and the crowds are not as intense as they are during the summer months.

All you have to do to obtain a complimentary Certified Local card is sign up on the website and then pick up your card on your first visit to Haywire.

“Haywire is wine with personality,” Pingle says. “We’re a fun, playful brand. The wine is fantastic. We don’t take ourselves too seriously. You can see it on the labels of our bottles. It’s colourful. We’re not stuffy. You’re going to get an engaging, approachable level of service with our team. We’re a small, family run business.

“Come and visit and have fun with us. Take some time out of your day to pop by and visit little brother Summerland and see what the area has to offer.”

Photo: Lionel Trudel

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.