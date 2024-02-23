Bring your visions to life and customize your boat or ride with August Motorcars

Photo: Contributed

Are you ready to hit the road, roll down the windows and crank the volume until the hairs on the back of your neck stand up?

Or maybe you’re looking for just the right kind of lighting on your boat for those relaxing summer nights on Okanagan Lake after the sun goes down.

Or maybe you own a business and are looking to wrap your vehicle to get your brand out there with a polished and professional look.

August Customs can make all of that happen.

And more.

Photo: Contributed

“If you dream it up and you have an idea,” August Customs owner Matt August says, “there is a very high probability that we can we can make that dream a reality.”

August Customs is the newest business from August Automotive Group, and it is located right across the cul-de-sac from August Luxury Motors, at 3509 Spectrum Ct. in Kelowna. Its main offerings are car and marine audio services, vinyl wrapping, paint protection, window tinting and custom lighting.

August Luxury Motors used to farm out its customization services, but now it has hired the best of the best to reinforce its reputation as an automotive leader.

“We’ve never really done it in house, so we have the best car audio installers and marine audio installers in Western Canada,” August says. “They’re all employed by us.

“This is probably one of the most state-of-the-art car audio businesses in Canada and for sure Western Canada. We offer a different array of products, from very high end to entry-level car audio equipment.”

August Automotive Group is known for its luxurious rides, but you do not need to pull up in a Lamborghini to be a client at August Customs. Let’s say, for instance, you have an older model vehicle but want Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. August Customs can make that happen.

It can also help you with installations you might not even have thought of, including radar detectors, boat navigation systems, marine battery power solutions and dash cams.

“Dash cams are starting to become very popular with insurance,” August says, “to see what's actually happened during an incident.”

You can also browse, as August Customs is a retail space as well. Everyone is encouraged to stop by the location at Spectrum Court to see some of the products in action, since its most popular-selling items are in stock.

The bottom line is if your car or boat needs something extra, August Customs is your one-stop shop to make it happen.

More information can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.