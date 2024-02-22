Supporting Kelowna Women’s Shelter means supporting women like Deborah

Photo: Contributed

Meet Deborah. Deborah is a mother. A daughter. An author. An adventurer and advocate. She is also a one of the 6.2 million women in Canada who has faced abuse at the hands of a partner.

“Back in 1994, I married the man of my dreams,” Deborah says. “We had a charmed, storybook life together, running our own adventure tourism outfit, raising our three children, and then sailing the Pacific Ocean, as a family, for seven years.

“Amongst all those grand experiences, however, life gradually got worse. Thirteen years after the first instance of abuse, I finally had enough self-confidence and self-awareness to leave. It’s now been ten years since I walked away on my own terms, with my head held high.

“When I made the decision to leave, supports from a local organization were not available to me in my home community. Fortunately, for women in the Central Okanagan desperately needing to leave their abusive relationships, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter does exist. The safety and security offered in these incredibly intense and challenging moments can be lifesaving.”

Leaving an abusive relationship is possible. Thanks to the support of its donor community, in 2023 the Kelowna Women’s Shelter:

• Provided safe and supportive emergency housing for 109 women and 76 youth and children in its transition house.

• Opened its brand new Second Stage Program in West Kelowna on Nov. 15, and welcomed 10 women and 15 children.

• Created more than 420 safety and/or exit plans to support women when they make the decision to leave or take steps to stay safe once they have left.

• Received 1,145 emergency phone calls from women experiencing domestic abuse and community members looking for resources.

“When you support the work of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, you will make life better for women and children in our community,” Deborah says. “Your generous donation will benefit hundreds of mistreated yet amazingly wonderful women as they launch themselves into their new lives. Women who deserve a safe and happy life, just like me.”

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter requires support year-round. Would you consider making a gift, or becoming a monthly donor, to help the women and children in our community live safe lives, free from abuse?

If you require support, you can contact the Kelowna Women’s Shelter—24 hours a day, seven days a week—by phone at 250-763-1040 or by text at 236-970-0704.

