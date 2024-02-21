Checking your homes plumbing system each year is a good idea

Photo: Contributed

As the weather gets warmer, we are eager to open our windows to let the fresh air circulate through our homes again.

At this time of year, many not be thinking about their home’s pipes and plumbing systems, with the cold winter weather seemingly behind us.

But the folks at Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical say this is a good time to take a closer look at your home’s plumbing to make sure there is no unseen damage that occurred during the cold snap that gripped the Southern Interior earlier this winter.

In fact, Fox recommends homeowners have their home's plumbing checked yearly to make sure it is not only functioning properly but that there are no small issues that could grow into big problems down the road.

With its head office in Vernon, and offices Kamloops and Salmon Arm, Fox covers the North Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson-Okanagan, It is your go-to expert when it comes to your home’s plumbing, heating and electrical needs.

Its knowledgeable, professional, well-trained and equipped technicians do a thorough walk-through of your property, checking all aspects of the plumbing system and, more importantly, asking all the right questions, as well as providing high-end, middle-of-the-road and lower-cost options if repairs are needed.

The importance of the walk-through, and the questions asked, cannot be overstated as little things a homeowner may have noticed but did not seem to be a major concern, could be the harbinger of problems to come. Even small issues could be the weak links in the chain.

Fox technicians spend about 45 minutes on their walk-throughs, checking all rooms and even asking lifestyle questions of the occupants to find out what is important to them and make sure the plumbing in their homes meets the occupant's needs. They check hoses for leaks, changes in water pressure, make sure pipes have not frozen over the winter, make sure drains are not clogged or draining slowly and, in low-lying areas, make sure sub pumps are operating properly. Water heaters are also checked because once they pass the 10-year-old mark, they are not as efficient and homeowners may want to replace them.

Fox technicians can advise if a water heater needs to be replaced and you can be confident in the advice you receive.

Even owners of new homes can benefit from annual plumbing inspections as they may not be happy with every aspect of the plumbing in their homes.

With Fox’s Service Partner Plan, members receive numerous benefits, including no call-out fees, discounts on system installations and service, safety inspections, an annual electrical inspection, and two HVAC inspections per year - one in the spring for your air conditioning and one in the fall for your heating system.

But Fox is much more than simply a local business. It is also a community partner.

Photo: Contributed

Its annual Wrap a Van For a Cause promotion helps raise money for local organizations, one of whose logo is featured on one of its service vans.

Using social media and a system similar to a sports bracket, each year an organization is selected and the winner receives, in addition to having its logo adorn the side of one of Fox’s service trucks for the year, 5% from the money taken in on the jobs that van is used for.

This year's winner is the Big Bear Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

Last year’s winner was the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store. The wrapped van bearing its logo will continue to run in 2024. In addition, this year's three runners-up will each receive $500—Sammy’s Forgotten Felines, Turning Points Collaborative Society and Vernon & District Association for Community Living.

For more information about Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical, go to foxandsons.ca or call 833-534-2493.

