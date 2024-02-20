Kelowna Cheese and Meat Festival back to please palates for second straight year

Photo: Contributed

Prepare your palates for an extraordinary journey at the historic Laurel Packinghouse, as the Kelowna Cheese and Meat Festival makes its grand return.

This boutique culinary event promises an exclusive experience that goes beyond the ordinary, offering a taste of sophistication with its array of artisan cheeses, premium cured meats and exquisite accompaniments.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 25.

Following last year’s sell-out success, the festival has become the most awaited event for gourmet enthusiasts and culinary adventurers alike. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, Feb. 21) at 10 a.m., and for an added advantage, subscribe to the event’s newsletter at www.cheeseandmeatfestival.com/newsletter for early access to ticket sales and exclusive deals.

“The Kelowna Cheese and Meat Festival is designed to alleviate the challenge of purchasing specialty food products without the ability to taste them,” festival director David Bain says. “By providing a platform for producers to showcase their offerings and interact directly with consumers, we aim to facilitate the creation of demand while introducing attendees to new and exciting culinary experiences.”

This year the festival will host more than 40 local and international vendors, presenting a remarkable opportunity to explore and indulge in the world’s finest gourmet selections. Whether you’re a connoisseur of artisanal cheeses or a lover of finely cured meats, this festival offers the perfect platform to connect with producers and purchase premium products at discounted prices.

Set against the backdrop of Kelowna’s scenic Laurel Packinghouse, the festival spans both indoor and outdoor spaces, creating an ideal setting for discovery and camaraderie. With the vendor lineup announcements on the horizon, attendees can anticipate a diverse and tantalizing selection that caters to every taste preference.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of gourmet delights and discover new favourites among the finest flavours on offer. More information about Kelowna Cheese and Meat Festival 2024 can be found on its website here.

The festival and Castanet have teamed up on a contest, where the winner will receive two VIP tickets to the event. Click here to enter the contest, which will end on March 19.

