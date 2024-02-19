Phoenix Stretch Ceilings celebrates 10 years of stunning ceilings, lighting

Photo: Contributed

Phoenix Stretch Ceilings is celebrating its 10th anniversary of turning ugly, old ceilings into stunning ones, complete with gorgeous LED lighting features.

The dynamic Kelowna company, owned by Axel and Andrea Pasternak, has been installing the European technology in the Okanagan and beyond for a decade. Its lasting presence and success would not have been possible without a long list of local residential and commercial clients who wanted to improve the look of their living areas and businesses, respectively. That is why the company would like to use the occasion of its 10-year anniversary to thank everyone who has turned to Phoenix for their stretch ceilings and LED lighting solutions. It will also be holding events and conducting special offers throughout 2024 to celebrate its decade of existence.

Photo: Contributed

Stretch ceilings were established in Europe more than 30 years ago, and now the product is starting to flourish in B.C. thanks to Phoenix, with showrooms in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland, and its headquarters in Kelowna at THE FACTORY, which is located at 1302 St. Paul St. The product is made of a high-grade matte, satin, glossy, metallic or translucent material that stretches out just beneath the existing ceiling and attaches to a track mounted along the walls. Even better, there is enough room between the old ceiling and the new stretch material to add lighting that might not have existed before.

“The nice thing is we can utilize that space of one and a half inches between the stretch ceiling and the existing ceiling to wire for a complete new lighting layout,” Axel Pasternak says. "It’s an unbeatable solution for adding a complete new lighting layout for highrises with concrete ceilings or for ceilings under subfloors, where adding additional lighting is always a challenge.”

The highly durable stretch ceilings, which are available in more than 100 colours, are always custom-made and up to 800 square feet in size, and they don’t always have to go on the ceilings, either. They can also be used for wall display purposes, complete with LED backlighting and custom prints to add even more flair and beauty to the finished product. For example, one of Phoenix’s recent projects featured a print of the Milky Way with astounding LED lighting behind it in a bedroom ceiling.

The company’s before-and-after images show just how transformative stretch ceiling technology can be. That gallery can be found here.

Contributed

The materials used are also resistant to moisture and chlorine, effectively preventing the molding of ceilings. This makes it an ideal and attractive solution for environments with high humidity levels, such as bathrooms or pool areas, ensuring durability and maintaining the space’s visual appeal.

Phoenix Stretch Ceilings has a broad spectrum of clients, from those who want to renovate one bedroom to those who build new, multi-family construction or commercial projects with the intention to create a stylish and contemporary ceiling design with distinctive LED lighting solutions. Projects range from budget-friendly solutions to cover outdated ceilings to high-end, custom installations. If the old ceiling contains asbestos, it might be even a big cost saver in comparison to a traditional asbestos remediation process. What everyone appreciates is the quick and clean installation process without furniture removal in comparison to the mess of any traditional ceiling renovation process.

Photo: Contributed Axel Pasternak

The standard stretch ceiling enhances a room’s acoustics, and Phoenix also offers micro-perforated material in combination with hidden acoustic absorber materials if topnotch acoustical performance is required. Beyond this, anti-static surfaces ensure dust accumulation is significantly minimized and the ceilings can be effortlessly cleaned with a moist microfibre cloth. In other words, no more painting of ceilings is required.

Additionally, the design prioritizes maintaining access to all structures above the stretch ceiling, ensuring that practicality is not sacrificed for aesthetics. You do not need an outdated T-bar ceiling style to maintain accessibility.

Phoenix Stretch Ceilings believes in transparency and value, which is why it offers free consultations. And as long as Phoenix sees the space, it will offer a fixed-price quote without hidden surprises. The company’s commitment to quality service, impeccable workmanship, and adherence to timelines and budgets sets the company apart.

Beyond Phoenix Stretch Ceilings, the company also carries the product lines Supreme German Blinds and Phoenix Exterior Shading, with high quality shading solutions for interior and exterior residential and commercial spaces. All product lines can be explored at the showroom in The Factory, located at 1302 St. Paul St. in Kelowna.

To set up a free consultation today, click here. Latest updates can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages as well.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.